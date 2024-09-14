The Enugu State Government has formed a strategic partnership with a Danish company to begin tractor assemblage in the state, eliminating the need for farmers to import machinery.

Governor Peter Mbah made this announcement on Saturday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, emphasizing that this initiative will substantially strengthen Enugu’s agricultural sector.

Governor Mbah revealed that 300 tractors would be assembled by the end of 2024, with a goal of reaching 1,000 tractors by the following year.

“I’m excited to announce that tractor assemblage will commence in our beloved state before the year ends. Through our partnership with a Danish company, over 300 tractors will be assembled this year alone, with a target of 1,000 by next year,” the governor tweeted.

Governor Mbah also emphasized the state’s comprehensive strategy, which includes the development of Special Processing Zones designed to add value to agricultural products, enhancing their suitability for both local consumption and export markets.

Additionally, he highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve critical infrastructure, including the construction of paved roads, improved access to farmlands, strengthened security measures, and the promotion of a business-friendly environment.

These measures are intended to create favorable conditions for attracting both domestic and international investments, contributing to sustainable economic growth in the state.

What you should know

Over the past few months, the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Peter Mbah, has implemented a series of initiatives focused on revitalizing the agricultural sector.

One of the most notable efforts occurred on Friday, September 13, with the official launch of the Enugu United Palm Products Limited (EUPPL) revitalization project.

This project, a N100 billion investment in partnership with Pragmatic Palms Limited , aims to boost the agricultural output of the state by creating 3,500 jobs, reviving 20,000 hectares of palm plantation, and establishing oil mills and refining capacities.

The governor has described the project as more than a business revival, positioning it as a key step in enhancing the state’s agricultural infrastructure and economy.

Governor Mbah has framed the initiative as part of a broader strategy to stimulate agricultural innovation and economic growth in Enugu.

The project is expected to improve both production and processing capacities in the state, contributing to local employment and the overall development of the agricultural sector.

Earlier in August, Governor Mbah announced the distribution of N4.6 billion worth of agricultural inputs and MSME grants to farmers, communities, and IT startups across Enugu State, aimed at supporting food security, agro-industrialization, and small businesses.

The initiative involved providing 12,000 farmers with fertiliser, distributing 51 power tillers, and supplying various agricultural inputs to 1,251 beneficiaries in all 17 local government areas.