Enugu State’s governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a transformation in Nigeria’s education system, urging a shift from traditional rote learning to experiential learning.

Mbah emphasized that this approach would equip graduates with the skills and competencies necessary for innovation and economic development.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mbah made these remarks while delivering the first Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Distinguished Personalities Lecture Series titled “Experiential Learning: Building the Wealth of the Nation” in Enugu on Tuesday.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s education model, which relies heavily on memorization, has not equipped students with practical skills to foster new ideas and innovations.

The education system does not provide the necessary skills

During his lecture, Mbah criticized the current state of Nigeria’s education system, noting that it fails to provide the practical skills necessary for industrialization and economic growth.

He pointed out that universities in the country rarely make it onto global rankings and have not functioned as “ideas factories,” a role universities should play in any developing nation.

“The answers to these questions lie in many inconvenient truths, amongst which is the fact that the learning in our schools, from basic to tertiary, has for years not imbued our young people with productive skills and competencies. This is a root cause of our underdevelopment,” Mbah said.

Investing in experiential learning to drive development

Mbah emphasized the need for a new approach to education—one that encourages learning through experience rather than memorization.

He cited the examples of countries like the United States, China, Germany, and the Netherlands, which have prioritized investment in experiential education and now stand as global economic leaders.

To this end, Mbah revealed that his administration is constructing 260 Smart Green Schools across Enugu State, one in each of the state’s 260 wards.

These schools are designed to provide an environment conducive to experiential learning, where students will be exposed to real-world challenges and opportunities from the basic to tertiary levels of education.

Policy change to prioritize experiential learning in tertiary institutions

As part of his plan to transform education in Enugu, Mbah directed all state-owned tertiary institutions to adopt experiential learning as a core part of their curriculum.

He declared this shift as official policy, saying that all state universities and colleges must integrate this model into their programs.

“We want to see this change reflected in planning, budget, curriculum reform, assessment and promotions, as well as research. Experiential learning ensures that education is deeply connected to the challenges and opportunities of the real world,” he said.

Mbah also highlighted that his administration has allocated 33 per cent of the state’s annual budget to education, reflecting the importance placed on educational reform and the development of a more practical, skills-based approach.

Recognition of efforts in education reform

The Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Alloysius-Michael Okolie, along with the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the ESUT Governing Council, Sir Chinyeaka Oha, and the Chairman of the public lecture, Prof. Obiora Ike, praised Mbah for his commitment to transforming the education sector.

They commended the governor for his leadership and the substantial investments made toward educational and infrastructural development in the state.

The Governor’s push for experiential learning is seen as a significant step toward addressing the skills gap and fostering an education system that is more aligned with the needs of the workforce and the broader economy.