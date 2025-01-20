The Enugu State Government has allocated N2 billion for farm estates across the state’s 260 wards in 2025.

Dr. Patrick Ubru, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, disclosed this on Monday in Enugu.

He explained that the initiative by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration aims to ensure that each ward in the state can achieve self-sufficiency and contribute to overall food security.

According to Ubru, residents across various wards will be trained in best agronomy practices, introduced to high-yield seedlings and stems, and educated on effective land and space management.

Diverse farming activities across the State

Dr. Ubru explained that “The One Political Ward, One Farm Estate Initiative” will be a game-changer for the people, as the agriculture-focused governor is committed to ensuring they reap maximum benefits.

He stated that the initiative would utilize hectares of land to accommodate various farming activities, including crop farming, animal husbandry, poultry, horticulture/exotic plant farming, and fish farming, among others.

The commissioner added that the state government would actively collaborate with local government councils to ensure the efficient implementation of the initiative.

He stated that the government would actively engage the people, particularly youths in each locality, to take ownership and participate in the initiative, highlighting the numerous benefits it offers.

“The One Political Ward, One Farm Estate initiative will address multiple issues, particularly food insecurity,” he said.

Addressing farmer-herder conflicts

He added that the initiative would also resolve the frequent conflicts between farmers and herders, as the farm estates would be securely fenced.

“This vision by Governor Peter Mbah aims to eliminate crises between herders and farmers completely,”Ubru stated.

Enhanced security and monitoring

Ubru further revealed that the state government would collaborate with the 17 local government chairmen to establish 24-hour security and monitoring within the farm estates.

“When there is large-scale productivity within the farm estates, it will create employment opportunities, especially for youths,” he emphasized.

More Insights