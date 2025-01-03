President Bola Tinubu will visit Enugu on Saturday, January 4, 2025, for a state visit, during which he will commission several transformative projects that have been completed across the state.

The announcement was made in a statement by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

Governor Mbah highlighted some of the key projects that will be inaugurated, including 30 fully completed and fully equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools.

These schools are part of a larger initiative to construct 260 such schools across the state’s wards, reflecting the state’s strong commitment to enhancing the quality of education for its citizens.

Alongside these educational advancements, President Tinubu will also commission 60 fully completed Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, with an additional 260 under construction to improve healthcare access and outcomes for the people of Enugu.

“I’m delighted to share that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT will pay a state visit to our beloved state tomorrow during which he will commission some of the transformative projects we’ve executed.

“From the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of the 260 under construction in the wards across our state, to the 60 completed Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction, these initiatives reflect our commitment to quality education and accessible healthcare for all,” Gov. Mbah’s tweet read in part.

More insight

The post provided more insight into additional major developments that President Tinubu will be commissioning during his visit.

One of the highlights will be the inauguration of 90 urban roads, constructed to enhance the state’s infrastructure and facilitate easier movement. This improvement is expected to boost economic activities across the region.

Furthermore, the President will commission the state’s newly completed Command and Control Centre, which is equipped with 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-powered surveillance cameras. This significant step in upgrading the state’s security infrastructure is aimed at enhancing public safety and law enforcement capabilities.

Governor Mbah expressed his excitement over the visit, noting that it marks a key milestone in Enugu’s ongoing development journey. He emphasized that these projects reflect the shared vision of progress, safety, and opportunity for the people of Enugu.