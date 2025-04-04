CERN, Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire, also known as the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has announced numerous job openings across its Geneva campus for a range of positions, including roles for international professionals, offering work visa sponsorships for international applicants.

These positions, which will begin in April 2025, are available in various fields including artificial intelligence, engineering, physics, and technology.

According to a recent update from the DAAD Scholarship program, CERN is currently looking for skilled individuals to fill over 70 roles in its headquarters.

The organization is actively seeking both experienced professionals and recent graduates, offering work visa sponsorships for international applicants.

These positions are crucial to CERN’s mission of advancing scientific research in particle physics.

Diverse career opportunities available

CERN is hiring for a variety of technical roles, including positions such as

Monte Carlo Developer for radiation transport

IT Developer for service management platforms, and Data Analyst

Other available roles include Network Automation Software Developer, DevOps Engineer, Junior Quantitative Developer, and CMS Cooling Technician. The organization also has positions for Applied Physicists specializing in ionization cooling, detector design, and Linac4.

Additionally, CERN is seeking Mechanical and Electronics Technicians, Digital Microelectronics Engineers, and Linux System Engineers.

For those early in their careers, CERN is offering short-term internships and graduate roles to help individuals begin their professional journey in a cutting-edge scientific environment.

Benefits of working at CERN

Details inform that CERN offers multiple benefits to its employees, including work visa sponsorships and relocation assistance. The organization handles the legal aspects of relocation, allowing professionals to focus on their work.

Tax-free salaries are also available, as CERN is an intergovernmental organization, offering attractive financial incentives.

The work environment at CERN is international, providing employees with opportunities to collaborate with top scientists and engineers from around the world. The organization’s projects have global implications, giving employees the chance to contribute to groundbreaking work in science and technology.

How to apply for CERN jobs

Individuals interested in applying for the roles at CERN can visit the organization’s official job portal.

Applications are open until the positions are filled, so it is advisable for interested candidates to apply early.

Reports inform that the recruitment process offers international candidates a chance to contribute to some of the most significant projects in the scientific community.

CERN’s opportunities provide a platform for both seasoned professionals and recent graduates to advance their careers and contribute to scientific discovery in one of the research organizations in the world.