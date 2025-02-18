The Enugu State Government, in partnership with private investor WhiteRabbit Agro Limited, has launched a 20-hectare cocoa plantation in the state for massive production and processing, aiming to contribute toward a $30 billion Gross Domestic Product GDP target.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr. Patrick Ubru, announced the launch while briefing newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

He revealed that the pilot plantation of 20 hectares is located in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

“In line with Gov Peter Mbah’s vision, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation is in partnership with a private investor, WhiteRabbit Agro Limited, to develop the Cocoa Initiative and make the state a mass cocoa producer and processor.

“The state ministry will also push to spread the initiative to five other Local Government Areas surrounding Nkanu East LGA due to their similarities in topography and soil type.

“We are reaching out to local government areas within that topography and soil type zone such as Nkanu West, Isi-Uzo, Oji-River, Aninri, and Awgu to, at least, do a pilot of 100 hectares cocoa plantation each.

“We are pursuing it with the vigor it deserves, and we want to ensure that we encourage our farmers to take to cocoa farming and have large cocoa plantations of their own,” he said.

The commissioner said that its project partner, was already developing 100,000 high-yielding and early producing Cocoa varieties obtained from the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN, Ibadan).

Market impact and economic growth

Ubru said that the cocoa nursery was located at Amaechi Idodo community in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

“One tonne of cocoa today in the international market goes for USD$10,500; in naira, value is about N16.3 million.

“His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, gave a mandate to the ministr, when we came on board to develop cocoa farming, and we are head-on doing it and collaborating with all stakeholders to do that,” he said.

Infrastructure developments

The commissioner stated that he currently operates cocoa and palm nurseries on his farm, which will soon expand into large-scale cocoa and palm plantations.

“This is a welcome development and an opportunity to open up a great agro-business opportunity to Enugu State residents. Our people should take to agriculture, make their money, and grow the economy of the state.

“So, it is clear that the $30 billion His Excellency has earmarked as a GDP growth target for the state is very close to us.

“With all these developments in agriculture and agro-industrialisation, I sincerely believe we will surpass the target and even do more for the development of the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ministry was open to collaboration with any individual, corporate organisation, cooperative society, multinational,l, and government that wants to participate in the cocoa initiative and any other agricultural practice in the state.

“The ministry is open to provide guidance, assistance, agricultural extension services as well as high-yield seedling of cocoa, palm, cashew, and others.

“This is to ensure that our farmers get it right, contribute to the economy of the state, and make their profit as well,” he said.

Ubru noted that there was ongoing work at the cargo section of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and when completed, it would get the state ready for export of quality, organic, and fresh farm produce to any international destination.