President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government remains on course to deliver a 1.1 million metric tonne fertiliser programme to farmers in 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity.

President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government remains on course to deliver a 1.1 million metric tonne fertiliser programme to farmers in 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity.

Tinubu disclosed this in a statement issued on June 18, where he highlighted his administration’s interventions aimed at supporting farmers, expanding local production and shielding the agricultural sector from global supply disruptions.

The President said the target is being pursued despite disruptions in global supply chains caused by the conflict in the Middle East, including the Iran crisis, which, although currently under a truce, created significant pressure on the global fertiliser market and threatened supplies in many countries.

What President Tinubu is saying

Recalling the commitments he made during and shortly after the 2023 presidential election to support Nigerian farmers, reduce dependence on imports and build a more resilient agricultural sector, Tinubu said his administration is fulfilling those promises through targeted interventions across the fertiliser value chain.

The President said Nigeria remains on schedule to distribute enough fertiliser to support farmers across the country during the current farming season.

“We remain on track to deliver a 1.1 million metric tonne fertiliser programme this year, equivalent to about 22 million bags.”

He also revealed that substantial volumes of fertiliser inputs have already been secured, providing confidence that supply targets will be achieved despite global market volatility.

“As of May 2026, more than 449,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser inputs, equivalent to about 9 million bags, had been secured, with 10 vessels discharged or in transit.”

Tinubu attributed the progress to reforms under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), which has now been restructured under the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

According to him, the programme strengthened procurement processes, secured critical raw materials, improved coordination across the fertiliser value chain and protected local blending plants from the worst effects of international supply disruptions.

More insights

The President said Nigeria’s fertiliser sector has undergone significant expansion under his administration, with more than 90 fertiliser blending plants currently operational across the country—the largest blending capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, the growing capacity is creating jobs, supporting local manufacturing and improving the resilience of Nigeria’s food system.

Tinubu stressed that beyond ensuring adequate fertiliser production, the government is focused on ensuring timely access for farmers. To achieve this, the administration launched the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (RH-FISP) through the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Under the initiative, 515,720 bags of locally produced fertiliser are being distributed to 128,930 smallholder farmers across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the current planting season.

The President added that the NADF is also promoting modern farming practices through digital extension services, harmonised fertiliser application guidelines and targeted support for strategic crops such as rice, maize, cassava and soybean.

Tinubu further disclosed that strategic contracting arrangements for fertiliser inputs generated savings of N61.58 billion in 2026 alone, helping to keep fertiliser prices more affordable for farmers despite global economic pressures.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting farmers, strengthening agricultural value chains, boosting local industry and easing food inflation over time.

What you should know

Nigeria currently has one of the largest fertiliser production capacities on the continent. Industry estimates indicate that the country has an annual installed capacity of about 16 million metric tonnes of assorted fertilisers, while domestic consumption remains around 2 million metric tonnes annually.

The country’s production capacity is expected to rise significantly in the coming years, driven largely by private-sector investments.

In June 2025, the Dangote Group announced plans to more than double the production capacity of its fertiliser plant as part of a broader strategy to serve growing demand across Africa and expand exports.

The expansion plans gained further momentum in April 2026 when the conglomerate disclosed a five-year investment programme valued at approximately $40 billion to expand both its fertiliser and petroleum refining businesses.

As part of the strategy, the group aims to quadruple fertiliser production from 3 million tonnes per annum to 12 million tonnes annually, a move that could make it the world’s largest urea fertiliser producer.