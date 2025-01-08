The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has included 22 Nigerian words and expressions in its latest update, showcasing the global influence of Nigerian English.

The announcement was made by Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian English consultant to the OED, on his LinkedIn account.

The newly added words showcase Nigerian vibrant culture, language, and social dynamics, drawing inspiration from Pidgin English, urban slang, and traditional expressions.

Popular terms such as “japa,” “Yahoo boy,” “419,” “adire,” “yarn dust,” and “agbero” are among the entries.

The Nigerian linguist and lexicographer expressed his enthusiasm about the latest update to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). The update includes a collection of Nigerian English words, showcasing the country’s rich culture and unique linguistic expressions.

“I’m thrilled to announce that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) Oxford Languages | OUP has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of Nigerian English words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians.

“This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their pronunciations! So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you’ll hear my voice bringing these words to life,” he stated.

List of Nigerian words added

Below is the complete list of the newly added Nigerian words, along with links to their definitions on the OED website:

Global recognition for Nigerian English

This update is a testament to the global reach of Nigerian English, capturing unique linguistic expressions that resonate with the country’s socio-cultural realities.

Words like “Japa” and “Yahoo boy” reflect contemporary societal trends, while others like “adire” and “gele” preserve traditional heritage.

What you should know

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED), renowned as one of the most authoritative references for the English language, regularly updates its entries to capture the evolving nature of language and global linguistic trends.

These updates aim to reflect the cultural, social, and creative influences that shape how English is used around the world.