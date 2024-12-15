The UK government has outlined the steps for obtaining a Skilled Worker visa in 2024.

This visa allows skilled professionals from around the world to work in the UK.

The application process includes proving your identity, submitting essential documents, and waiting for a decision.

Below is a guide to help applicants understand the necessary steps.

Application process

According to the UK’s Immigration body, in order to apply for a Skilled Worker visa, you must first submit your application online. This process begins with checking the specific documents required for your case. The documents may vary depending on your nationality, job role, and other factors.

Once you start the online application, you can save your progress and complete the form later. The first step is to prove your identity. How you do this depends on your passport and where you are applying from.

Some applicants can use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app, while others will need to attend a visa application centre to provide biometric information, such as fingerprints and a photograph.

In some cases, the visa application centre may need to keep your passport and documents during the processing period. Applicants might also need to travel to the nearest visa centre, which could be in another country.

Required documents

When applying for the Skilled Worker visa, you must provide several key documents. These include:

A certificate of sponsorship from your UK employer, which includes your job details and salary.

Proof of English proficiency.

A valid passport or an alternative document showing your identity and nationality.

Your job’s occupation code and annual salary details.

Your employer’s name and their sponsor license number.

If you do not have a certificate of sponsorship, you should ask your employer for one.

Additional documents may be required based on your circumstances. These include proof of sufficient funds to support yourself unless your employer’s sponsorship covers this or proof of your relationship with any family members applying with you. If you’re from a country on the tuberculosis testing list, you will need to provide test results.

You may also need to submit a criminal record certificate if you are working in specific fields, such as healthcare, education, or social services. Furthermore, some jobs may require an ATAS certificate, which is necessary for roles involving research in sensitive subjects at a PhD level or higher.

Criminal record certificate

Certain applicants must provide a criminal record certificate as part of their application. This is required if you plan to work in specific professions such as education, healthcare, therapy, or social services.

If you are applying from outside the UK and have lived in more than one country, you may also need to provide a criminal record certificate from each country where you have resided for 12 months or more since the age of 18 (if under 28 years old) or in the past 10 years (if over 28 years old).

Processing time and decision

Once you have submitted your application and documents, the decision usually takes about three weeks. However, processing times can be longer if your documents require verification or if you are asked to attend an interview.

If your circumstances involve a criminal conviction or other complications, this could also delay the process.

For those who need a quicker decision, there may be an option to pay for faster processing. You will be informed during the application if this is possible.

After submitting your application, you will receive a decision via email. If approved, your visa will be granted, and you will be given further instructions on how to proceed.

Final steps

Once you have your documents in order and have completed the online application, the next steps involve waiting for the decision.

If you change your mind or need to cancel your application, you may request to do so, but fees will only be refunded if UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has not started processing your application.

The Skilled Worker visa provides a path for qualified individuals to contribute to the UK’s economy and workforce. Following these steps and ensuring all necessary documents are submitted will help ensure a smooth application process.

Applicants are advised to prepare all their required documents in advance to avoid delays.