Expatriates in Dubai who wish to bring their spouse or children to join them must navigate specific financial requirements and expenses.

According to Gulf News, the process of sponsoring a spouse or child involves more than just paperwork; it requires careful financial planning to meet the necessary salary and expense criteria.

From meeting salary thresholds to covering visa fees and healthcare costs, sponsoring family members in the UAE is not without its financial obligations.

Minimum salary requirements for sponsoring a family member

Reports inform that to sponsor a spouse or child, the sponsor must meet certain salary requirements. For male sponsors, a minimum salary of AED 4,000 (approximately USD 1,090) per month is required, or AED 3,000 (USD 820) if the employer provides accommodation. Female sponsors face stricter conditions, needing to earn at least AED 10,000 (USD 2,725) per month to qualify for family sponsorship.

Additional costs for spouse and children

In addition to the salary requirements, DAAD Scholarship, a visa and scholarship site, informs that there are several fees associated with bringing a spouse or children to the UAE. A residence visa for a spouse costs between AED 1,100 and AED 1,500, with similar costs for a child’s visa.

Health insurance for dependents is mandatory, with basic coverage ranging from AED 700 to AED 1,500 annually. Medical testing for spouses adds another AED 300 to AED 500 to the total cost. Families with children should also anticipate school fees, which can range from AED 20,000 to AED 100,000 per year, depending on the school.

Monthly living expenses in Dubai

Once your family arrives in Dubai, there are ongoing living costs to consider. Reports inform that rent for a one-bedroom apartment in central Dubai typically ranges from AED 5,000 to AED 9,000 per month, while suburban areas offer lower rates starting at AED 2,500 per month. Utility costs, including electricity, water, and air conditioning, are typically between AED 500 and AED 1,000 monthly, with higher bills in the summer months due to air conditioning use.

Grocery expenses for a family of three generally fall between AED 1,500 and AED 2,500 per month. Public transport passes for the Dubai Metro, buses, and trams cost between AED 300 and AED 400 monthly, and fuel costs for car owners are around AED 3.00 to AED 4.00 per liter.

Other living costs

In addition to basic living expenses, there are other costs to keep in mind, including dining out and entertainment. A dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant typically costs between AED 150 and AED 300. Medical expenses not covered by insurance, such as doctor visits, range from AED 150 to AED 400. Entertainment options like cinema tickets usually cost between AED 35 and AED 50 per person.

Sponsoring a spouse or children in Dubai requires careful financial planning to meet the salary and visa requirements while accounting for the cost of living. Understanding these costs will help ensure a smoother process for bringing your family to the UAE.