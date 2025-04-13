The United States Embassy has announced stricter requirements for Nigerian visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos, effective April 22, 2025.

Under the new guidelines, in a statement released on Friday by the U.S. Embassy, all applicants must ensure that the barcode number on their DS-160 visa application form matches the one used to book their visa appointment.

This update was announced by the U.S. Embassy to streamline processing and avoid mismatches that often delay or invalidate interview sessions.

According to the Embassy, the DS-160 barcode number must begin with “AA” followed by two zeroes. Applicants are also required to make their appointment in the same location they selected while completing the DS-160 form.

Applicants whose DS-160 barcode numbers do not match those used for booking their appointments will be denied entry to the Consular Section and will not be allowed to attend their visa interviews.

The Embassy advised all applicants to double-check the barcode number on their DS-160 forms at least two weeks before their scheduled interview. DS-160 forms used in previous applications cannot be reused.

For applicants who discover an incorrect barcode number, the Embassy recommends logging into their AVITS account at least 10 days prior to the appointment to submit a support ticket for barcode correction.

Those who are turned away due to barcode mismatches will have to book a new appointment after correcting the issue. If the visa fee has expired, applicants may be required to pay a new fee before rescheduling.

The U.S. Embassy emphasized that compliance with this updated policy is essential to ensure smooth and timely visa processing.

What you should know

The DS-160 form is valid for 30 days from the date you begin filling it out, as long as it remains unsubmitted. Once submitted, the form stays valid throughout your visa application process. However, if no action is taken for an extended period, it may expire and require resubmission.

There is no fee to file the DS-160 form itself. However, you will need to pay a visa processing fee based on the type of visa you’re applying for. This fee varies and can be found on the U.S. Department of State website.

The DS-160 form is required for a range of nonimmigrant U.S. visa types, including B1/B2 Visitor Visas – For temporary travel to the U.S. for business (B-1), tourism or medical treatment (B-2), or both (B-1/B-2).

K Visas – For fiancés, spouses, and children of U.S. citizens.

F-1 and M-1 Visas – For academic and vocational students.

J-1 Visas – For cultural and educational exchange visitors.

H-1B Visas – For professionals in specialty occupations.

L-1 Visas – For intracompany transferees.

O-1 Visas – For individuals with extraordinary abilities or achievements.

P Visas – For athletes, artists, and entertainers.