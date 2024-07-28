The United States government has outlined actions for Americans living in Nigeria ahead of the planned nationwide protests commencing on August 1.

The US mission in Nigeria believes that past protests in Nigeria have led to physical confrontations.

This information was disclosed on the US Embassy website dated July 26, tagged “Alert: Potential Nationwide Protests.”

Planned Day of Rage

The planned protest is called “Day of Rage” and also runs under the X formerly known as Twitter hashtag #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

The organizers claim to raise awareness about alleged widespread corruption and poor governance in Nigeria.

A prominent public interest lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa SAN, who supports peaceful protests, had asked the organizers to reconsider the proposed protest.

He noted that given the mass destruction of public infrastructure that followed the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests in the past, it is expected that the federal government will be concerned about any gathering meant to vent rage.

“Why call it a Day of Rage? The theme alone suggests an intention to cause havoc and mayhem. If the purpose is to draw attention to the dire consequences of the government’s economic policies, then the protesters should avoid any gathering that would harm the economy,” he stated on his Facebook page on July 24, 2024.

What the US is Saying

Citing local media reports, the US stated that nationwide protests may occur in Nigeria between July 29 and August 5, 2024.

“Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations. No specific times or locations have been identified for potential protests at this time,” it stated.

Here are the key actions recommended by the U.S:

Monitor local media for updates.

Avoid crowds.

Avoid demonstrations.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Carry proper identification.

The embassy also assured that the consular sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will remain open during regular business hours, and consular services will be provided as scheduled.

More Insights

The planned protests have already drawn the attention of the Nigerian government and its respective agencies, warning against the destruction of life and property as well as disruption of economic activities.

During the week, the Immigration Service authorities directed Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers, and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) across the country to be extra vigilant and step up surveillance in view of the planned nationwide protest by some groups.

They further directed all Comptrollers of Border Commands to ensure that all border officers work diligently to prevent unscrupulous foreign elements from entering the country for any sinister motives, emphasizing professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

The request for foreign nationals to stay safe shows heightened caution over the planned demonstrations.