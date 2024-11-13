The United States Embassy in Abuja has advised the Nigerian government to harness the power of technology to enhance its security framework and build a safer, more resilient country.

Mr. Bradley Markwald, the embassy’s Senior Regional Security Officer, delivered the message during the 2024 Annual General Meeting of ASIS International, Chapter 273, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Markwald spoke on the topic, “Leveraging Technology for Enhancing National Security in Nigeria.”

In his address, Markwald explained that Nigeria’s vast population, rich resources, and expansive geography present both significant challenges and unique opportunities for safeguarding national security.

He emphasized that advancing surveillance and monitoring technologies could play a critical role in addressing these challenges.

Advancing surveillance technologies for national security

Markwald highlighted the importance of using satellite-based imagery to monitor large areas in real-time.

He noted that platforms such as NigeriaSat-X and the European Space Agency’s Copernicus programme could be leveraged to monitor Nigeria’s land, borders, and critical infrastructure.

He also discussed the potential of drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), equipped with thermal imaging and AI-powered tracking software.

These drones, according to reports, could be deployed to monitor remote areas and gather intelligence on movements and activities that may pose security threats.

In addition to drones, Markwald proposed the integration of sensor networks along Nigeria’s borders, highways, and ports.

He explained that these sensors could offer a proactive approach to security by detecting unusual activity, such as unauthorized vehicle movements or border crossings, in real-time. He also mentioned the potential of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to alert authorities about incursions or natural disasters that might threaten national security.

Modernizing border control systems

Another key aspect of Markwald’s recommendations focused on modernizing Nigeria’s border control systems. He argued that adopting advanced electronic border management systems could improve the accuracy of border checks and reduce human error.

“Biometric technologies such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning used in systems like the Advanced Passenger Information Systems (APIS) can quickly verify identities, ensuring that only authorized individuals enter or leave the country,” he said.

Markwald further discussed the benefits of Automated Border Control (ABC) gates, which are already in use in airports around the world.

Reports inform that These gates could help simplify the border control process, making it both secure and efficient.

He also mentioned the possibility of implementing Smart Border Management Systems that combine biometric data with real-time tracking of individuals and vehicles at the border.

According to Markwald, such systems would significantly enhance Nigeria’s ability to manage immigration and trade flows without compromising security.

Cybersecurity: a critical component of national security

Markwald also stressed the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s cybersecurity and cyber resilience. He noted that protecting sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and digital systems from cyber threats is a crucial part of national security.

“Advanced encryption protocols like AES-256 encryption and quantum cryptography are essential to safeguarding Nigeria’s most sensitive government and corporate data,” he said.

In his address, Markwald recommended the adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies, including Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), and AI-powered anomaly detection tools. He explained that these technologies would help identify and mitigate cyberattacks in real-time, protecting Nigeria’s key infrastructure from digital threats.

He also called for the development of a robust cyber defence infrastructure, including Security Operations Centers (SOC) that are equipped with AI-driven solutions for detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats.

He suggested that the National Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) could adopt advanced cyber defense systems, such as FireEye’s Network Security and Forensics, to provide real-time threat detection and response.

Collaborating for a safer future: In conclusion, Markwald urged Nigeria to strengthen its intelligence-sharing capabilities and improve its crisis management and incident response efforts. He stressed that investing in these technological advancements would help Nigeria protect its citizens, safeguard its critical infrastructure, and secure its future. “Together, let us work to leverage these advancements to create a safer Nigeria for generations to come,” he said.