The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has launched a data-capturing scheme for Nigerian farmers to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure targeted support to farmers

The initiative, which was unveiled by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Temitope Fashedemi, aims to create a comprehensive database of farmers to facilitate effective agricultural planning and intervention.

“This is a crucial step towards transforming the agricultural sector. By capturing accurate data on our farmers, we can better understand their needs and allocate resources accordingly,” said Fashedemi

The partnership between the Ministry and NIMC will leverage the latter’s expertise in identity management to create a robust and reliable database.

“NIMC’s role in this initiative is indispensable, their expertise will ensure that we have a comprehensive and accurate dataset,” Fashedemi added.

A Technical Working Group (TWG) has been established to oversee the implementation of the scheme.

Role of TWG

The TWG, led by the Director of the Department of Planning and Policy Coordination, includes directors from various technical departments and a representative from NIMC.

Their primary task is to develop effective strategies for data capture and management. “Our goal is to ensure proper identification and support for farmers across Nigeria,” Mr. Fashedemi said.

The TWG will build a detailed work plan with clear timelines, roles, and responsibilities and design robust data collection tools to capture essential farmer information, such as personal identification, farm size, and crop types.

Additionally, the committee will identify training programs for field officers and data collectors to ensure data accuracy and consistency.

Dr Peter Iwegbu, Director of Card Management Services at NIMC disclosed “We are committed to ensuring that the data we collect is accurate, reliable, and secure. This information will be used to improve the lives of Nigerian farmers.”

Highlighting the importance and benefits of using data in agriculture Fashedemi stated,

“By investing in data-driven agriculture, we are taking a significant step towards achieving food security and empowering our farmers.”

What you should know

In July, the federal government announced that it was developing a web application aimed at training farmers on best practices for different crops.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi explained that the application is being created to address the low ratio of extension workers to farmers, which has affected the dissemination of up-to-date farming information. The app will be available in major languages to ensure that farmers have easy access to guidance for their operations.

In addition, the Minister assured that commodity prices are expected to decrease soon due to several federal government programs and interventions.