Farmers across Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States have lamented over a growing shortage of unskilled labour and the rising cost of farm inputs, just as preparations for the rainy season farming intensify.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the farmers lamented that the surging prices of inputs and labour were severely affecting their farming activities and putting pressure on their already strained finances.

Some farmers in Ondo State have described the shortage of unskilled labour as “a big challenge” threatening both farming activities and food production.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Dayo Akindele, a local farmer, said the lack of available labourers was already affecting preparations for the new farming season.

“We are facing serious challenges as a new farming season approaches. I have a large farm which I cannot manage alone, but most of the labourers we usually depend on are no longer available,” Akindele explained.

He noted that many of the labourers had abandoned farming for commercial motorcycle riding, which they now find more lucrative.

“If necessary, solutions are not found, this challenge may lead to food shortages in the coming season,” he warned.

Farmers pay more for labour amid shortage

Another farmer, Mr. Stephen Akintelure, who owns a large farm, expressed fears about the upcoming planting season due to the persistent labour shortage experienced during the previous season.

“Last year, I had to pay extra just to get a few labourers transported from Benue. Most of the workers we used in the past have now turned to commercial motorcycling. When you call them, they say they’re no longer interested in what they call ‘dirty farming’, he recounted.

Similarly, Mr. Adewale Malumi, another farmer, warned that the shortage of unskilled labour could lead to reduced farm output and potential hunger if not urgently addressed.

“The dearth of labourers signals low farm yields and hunger if treated with levity,” Malumi cautioned.

He called on the government to step in by providing mechanised support, such as tractors and harvesting machines, across all 18 local government areas in the state.

“The government must take responsibility and ensure that tractors and other planting machines are made available for hire across all LGAs. This will help guarantee a bountiful harvest,” he said.

Call for government intervention in farm mechanisation and security

The President of the Ondo State Farmers Congress, Mr. Abayomi Monilari, attributed the current challenges faced by farmers to the unavailability of essential farm tools, adulterated agricultural chemicals, and growing insecurity.

Monilari urged the government at all levels to support farmers, particularly those in commercial agriculture, by offering soft loans to boost food production and ensure national food security.

He further emphasized that the provision of adequate tractors would make farming more efficient and productive.

Supporting this, agronomist Dr. Clement Emiju highlighted that threats from cattle herders, bandits, and other criminal groups were disrupting farming activities and contributing to the looming food shortage.

He advised farmers to collaborate with local authorities and security agencies to enhance protection on farmlands, stressing the need for community-led security initiatives to curb rising insecurity.

Dr. Emiju also noted that Nigeria have no reason to struggle with food insufficiency. However, the inability of many farmers to afford essential inputs due to a lack of funds continues to hinder large-scale food production.

He called on farmers to take advantage of available government subsidies, grants, and loan schemes, and to consider cooperative savings or microfinance options to meet their production needs.

Cost of inputs and labour discouraging farmers

According to Dr. Clement Emiju, the high cost of inputs and the scarcity of labour are discouraging many farmers, which could have serious negative effects on food production.

He advised farmers to consider bulk purchasing or seeking discounts to reduce costs and encouraged them to explore alternative, cost-effective farming inputs.

Emiju also urged the organisation of community labour-sharing initiatives and greater investment in mechanisation to ease the burden of manual labour.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA), Chief Abiodun Adejo, raised concerns about the lack of equipment, poor access to improved planting inputs, insecurity, and the poor state of rural roads would significantly hinder rainy season farming.

“The farmers have little or no power over these challenges. We appeal to the government to assist in these areas. No individual farmer can afford and maintain a tractor and still break even,” Adejo said.

He called for access to smaller, manageable farm equipment to be made available to farmers at subsidised rates.

Beyond the labour shortage, Adejo stressed that insecurity must not be overlooked and highlighted that road maintenance is a critical part of ensuring safety in farming communities.

He added that without good and motorable roads, the movement of security personnel is hampered. Farmers have already moved into their farms, but for us to ensure an adequate food supply in the state, every hand must be on deck, both the government and the people.