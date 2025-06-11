The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investonaire Academy to train 100,000 young Nigerians annually in forex trading and related financial skills.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Omolara Esan, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

The agreement, signed in Abuja, aims to equip participants with practical knowledge in forex trading, risk management, and financial planning.

The statement noted that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader efforts to reduce youth unemployment and promote financial and digital inclusion.

“In a bold move to tackle youth unemployment and promote financial inclusion, the Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investonaire Academy to train 100,000 young Nigerians each year in the dynamic field of foreign exchange (Forex) trading.

“The agreement, formalized in Abuja, is set to equip Nigerian youth with practical skills in Forex trading, risk management, and financial planning; empowering them to navigate and thrive in the global financial marketplace,” the statement read in part.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, hailed the initiative as a major milestone in the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote youth empowerment through capacity building and innovation.

At the signing ceremony, he described the partnership as a reflection of the Ministry’s strategic vision to foster critical thinking, enhance digital literacy, and expand access to global opportunities for young Nigerians.

More insights

He highlighted the programme’s potential to offer a credible pathway toward financial independence and entrepreneurial resilience, especially in light of current economic challenges.

Olawande also commended Investonaire Academy for its commitment to youth development and assured that the Ministry would ensure transparency and measurable outcomes throughout the programme’s implementation.

Dr. Enefola Odiba, International Programme Director at Investonaire Academy, noted that the collaboration was designed to bridge socio-economic gaps by equipping young people with relevant financial and digital skills.

He highlighted the importance of empowering youth, describing them as the backbone of any nation and essential drivers of innovation and growth.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to delivering the programme with excellence and accountability, aiming to position Nigerian youth as active and competitive participants in the global economy.

What you should know

The Federal Government has, over the past months, announced plans for mass skill development programmes aimed at addressing unemployment and improving economic productivity.

One such initiative is the planned training of 100,000 artisans across Nigeria in 2025, building on a previous phase where 29,000 individuals were upskilled and transitioned from informal to certified roles.

This programme is designed to enhance the quality of service delivery across trades by eradicating quackery and introducing a system of licensing for artisans.

The move is expected to professionalize the sector, instill pride in vocational work, and reduce the reliance on informal or unstable sources of income.

The Federal Government also indicated that training will be extended to technicians from specialized institutions to ensure they meet modern industry standards. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to promote economic self-reliance and position skilled Nigerians for success in both local and global markets.