Nigeria’s tuberculosis (TB) treatment coverage has seen a significant increase, rising to 74% in 2023, up from 59% in 2022.

This positive shift was highlighted by Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Nigeria, at the opening ceremony of the National Tuberculosis Conference on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Delivering a goodwill message, Dr. Mulombo commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and his team for their remarkable achievements in advancing the national tuberculosis response over the past years.

RelatedStories No Content Available

According to him, their sustained efforts have gained global recognition, with Nigeria being highlighted in the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2022 as a leading example of significant progress in case notification.

Additionally, the 2024 WHO Global Tuberculosis Report identifies Nigeria as one of the 13 countries estimated to have achieved a reduction of 50% or more in number of deaths caused by tuberculosis between 2015 and 2023.

“This extraordinary accomplishment is a testament to Nigeria’s sustained commitment and progress,” Dr. Mulombo stated.

He lauded the Nigerian government’s decisive 2024 action to establish a tuberculosis matching fund with the private sector, describing it as a “clear demonstration of innovative thinking and a commitment to leveraging all available resources.”

Dr. Mulombo emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in tackling tuberculosis. “By aligning public and private sector efforts, this partnership embodies a shared vision to ensure no one is left behind in accessing tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services,” he said.

Notably, the private sector accounted for 29% of tuberculosis cases notified in 2023, a testament to the power of partnership and the importance of engaging diverse stakeholders to address complex health challenges.

Expansion of diagnostic tools and case-finding efforts

The WHO Representative highlighted significant achievements in Nigeria’s tuberculosis response, such as the expansion of WHO Rapid Diagnostics (WRDs) and intensified case-finding efforts guided by hotspot mapping.

“Nigeria has seen an increase in tuberculosis case detection and treatment success rates with tuberculosis treatment coverage increasing from 59% in 2022 to 74% in 2023,” Dr. Mulombo noted.

However, he said that collaborative efforts have also strengthened health systems, provided essential support to tuberculosis patients, and integrated tuberculosis care into broader health services.

“Yet, while we celebrate these achievements, we recognize the challenges that persist,” Dr. Mulombo noted.

Persistent challenges in combating tuberculosis

Despite advancements, Dr. Mulombo pointed out that tuberculosis remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria.

“The tuberculosis burden in Nigeria is characterized by large numbers of undiagnosed and untreated cases and huge funding gaps (60% gap in 2023).

“The dual burden of tuberculosis and HIV further complicates our response, while multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) continues to rise, requiring more complex and resource-intensive treatment strategies.

“Additionally, stigma and socio-economic barriers—such as poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to health services continue to worsen the burden of tuberculosis in the country,” he explained.

Urgent actions needed to achieve 2030 goals

With just six years left to achieve the 2030 target to end the tuberculosis epidemic, Dr. Mulombo called for urgent and bold actions to be needed.

He stressed the need to prioritize inclusive strategies that address the needs of all population groups and ensure adequate funding, and strengthening primary healthcare, and community-based tuberculosis care will be crucial in identifying and treating every tuberculosis case.

He also advocated for investments in innovative technologies, such as next-generation diagnostics, genomic sequencing, and shorter, more effective treatment regimens, which are essential in accelerating progress.

“Addressing the social determinants of tuberculosis —through interventions in nutrition, housing, and poverty alleviation—is equally critical for building a comprehensive and sustainable response,” Dr. Mulombo urged.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End tuberculosis in Nigeria,” aligns with the Honourable Minister of Health’s vision for innovative, collaborative, and inclusive strategies to eliminate tuberculosis as a public health problem by 2030.

Dr. Mulombo commended the adoption of the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) by the Government of Nigeria, stating that it is another commendable step toward achieving our shared goal of ending the tuberculosis epidemic.

“This integrated strategy ensures that resources are efficiently utilized, stakeholders are aligned, and accountability is strengthened.

“By prioritizing coordination and inclusivity, the SWAp approach lays a solid foundation for sustainable and impactful health interventions,” he said.

Harnessing insights for a stronger tuberculosis response

Dr. Mulombo said the conference presents an opportunity to share the country’s successes, reassess strategies and shape policies that will guide us toward achieving the End Tuberculosis Strategy by 2030.

He added that by harnessing the insights shared during this event, fostering collaboration, and applying evidence-based interventions, we can transform Nigeria’s tuberculosis response and ensure no one is left behind.