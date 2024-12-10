The Abia State Government has announced that construction work on the proposed Abia Airport will commence on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the approved location for the project.

The project will be flagged off and inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, via his official Facebook account.

“Project alert:

“Flag-off and ground-breaking of Abia airport on Tuesday, 17th December by the Honourable Minister of Aviation,” the post read.

This announcement follows extensive engagement between the Abia State Government and representatives of the host communities in Nsulu. After initial protests from some community members opposing the airport’s proposed location, the government intensified dialogue with traditional rulers and key stakeholders to address concerns and secure widespread support.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, highlighted the project’s developmental focus, emphasizing its potential to boost the local economy and create employment opportunities for residents.

Ajagba assured that the government is committed to addressing all concerns amicably, ensuring the project delivers benefits to the Nsulu community and the state at large.

He further emphasized that landowners would be adequately compensated and livelihoods preserved as trees and structures are cleared to pave the way for the project.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Abia State Government announced a partnership with the Federal Government in July 2024 to construct an airport in the state.

While the Federal Government initially planned to develop an airstrip in Abia, the state government expressed its readiness to collaborate further, aiming to upscale the project into a full-fledged airport to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

In a statement on its official website, the Abia State Government also disclosed that Access Bank had expressed interest in partnering on the project, highlighting significant private sector support for the initiative.

Additionally, a Federal Government delegation from the Ministry of Aviation, accompanied by representatives from key aviation agencies—including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)—visited the proposed site for the airport. This inspection marked a critical step forward in realizing the project.