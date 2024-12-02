The Lagos State Government has sealed nine establishments across Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo for violating noise and environmental regulations, including a bakery, a hotel, a church, a conference center and a spa, among others.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) carried out the enforcement action as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce noise pollution, uphold environmental standards, and promote a healthier, more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.

The disclosure was made in a statement posted on Monday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

It emphasized that despite prior notices from LASEPA, the affected businesses were shut down for failing to meet required environmental standards.

“In a decisive move to combat noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) @LasepaOfficial during the week sealed several establishments across the state. The enforcement operation, which covered areas such as Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo, underscores LASEPA’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.

It added, “These establishments were shut down for failing to comply with environmental standards, despite prior notices from the agency,” the statement read in part.

The establishments sealed include:

Daily Bakery

Redeemed Christian Church of God

Gak Universal Allied Limited

Ideal Standard

Franjane Royal Suites

Golden Haven Resort & Suites

Festival Hotel Conference Center & SPA

FS Service Centre

Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall

The statement highlighted that the closure of the defaulting establishments reinforces LASEPA’s commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and safeguarding the well-being of Lagosians, with the agency assuring the public of its ongoing efforts to create a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State government continues to enforce regulations addressing noise pollution and environmental violations across the state. Recently, several establishments in Gbagada, Ogudu, Ojodu, and Agidingbi were shut down for such violations.

Notably, Ile Iyan restaurant in Ikeja GRA was sealed for exceeding noise levels and failing to meet environmental standards. Donald Fast Food in Lekki Phase 1 was closed two months ago for operating as a nightclub in a residential area but reopened after committing to noise limits.

In October 2023, Carizma Hotel in Abule Egba was sealed following repeated noise complaints from residents. Other closures include Silk Club in Ikoyi and Quilox Club in Victoria Island for excessive noise. These actions align with NESREA guidelines, which set noise limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night in residential areas.

Additionally, establishments in Ikorodu, including bakeries, hotels, bars, and churches, were sealed for environmental violations. Markets like Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo were temporarily closed earlier this year but resumed after meeting environmental standards.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has repeatedly emphasized that these actions are vital to public health and a sustainable environment for Lagosians.