Akowe, a leading innovator in digital academic solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Akowe Verify, a groundbreaking platform designed to simplify and secure academic credential verification for employers, HR professionals, and academic institutions.

The platform aims to combat the growing challenges of credential fraud while enhancing trust in academic qualifications across industries.

A New Era of Trust and Efficiency

Akowe Verify leverages cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless, reliable, and efficient way to verify academic records. By aggregating public data and collaborating with credential holders, Akowe Verify ensures that employers and organizations can validate academic qualifications instantly, reducing the time, cost, and risks associated with manual verification processes.

“With Akowe Verify, we are redefining how academic records are verified, making it not just faster but also more accessible and transparent,” said Ayodeji Agboola, Founder and CEO of Akowe. “Our goal is to create a system that upholds the integrity of academic achievements while enabling merit-based opportunities for all.”

Key Features of Akowe Verify Include:

Instant Verification: Employers can confirm the authenticity of academic credentials in real-time.

Comprehensive Database: Aggregates public academic records from institutions across Nigeria, in addition to direct integration with tertiary institutions.

User Participation: Credential owners can participate in the process by providing recency and personal identifiable information to match their records, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

Secure and Scalable Technology: Built with data security as a priority, Akowe Verify is scalable to meet the needs of enterprises and institutions alike. Our APIs are available for consumption.

Collaborations and Impact

Akowe Verify is already gaining traction, with partnerships established with key institutions, and collaborations with corporate giants. These partnerships underscore Akowe’s commitment to fostering trust and transparency in academic and professional environments.

The platform’s launch comes at a crucial time as organizations increasingly seek verified credentials to ensure the integrity of their workforce. Akowe Verify’s unique approach also supports individuals by providing them with tools to manage and verify their academic records digitally.

Join Us in Creating a Merit-Based Society

Akowe is dedicated to breaking down identity-based barriers to opportunities, paving the way for a more equitable society. Akowe Verify is not just a tool for verification—it is a step toward creating a future where trust and meritocracy drive progress.

For More Information

To learn more about Akowe Verify and how it can transform credential verification for your organization, visit https://akowe.app/akowe-verify/ or contact us at biro@akowe.app

About Akowe

Akowe is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming academic records management through digital innovation. From the issuance of secure digital certificates to instant credential verification, Akowe’s suite of solutions empowers institutions, employers, and individuals to build a trusted academic ecosystem.

Akowe showcased its innovation on the global stage in 2023 at the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield, bagging a feature from the renowned platform.

Media Contact:

Ayodeji Agboola

Founder & CEO, Akowe

Email: ayodeji@akowe.app

Phone: +234 708 056 5000

Connect with Akowe:

Website: www.akowe.app

LinkedIn: Akowe on LinkedIn