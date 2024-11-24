The Lagos State government has shut down several establishments located in Gbagada, Ogudu, Ojodu, and Agidingbi for violating noise pollution and environmental laws.

The enforcement operation was carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), under the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

This development was announced on Sunday in a post by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The exercise led to the closure of establishments including Divine Perfection Ministry, Eagle Paints Nig Limited, Daveoris Global Ventures Limited, and Ene Global, which were found to have disregarded environmental regulations despite receiving prior warnings.

“In a decisive move to combat noise pollution and other environmental infractions, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several establishments across Lagos, including Gbagada, Ogudu, Ojodu and Agidingbi.

“This action is part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.

“The establishments sealed include: Divine Perfection Ministry, Eagle Paints Nig Limited, Daveoris Global Ventures Limited, and Ene Global.

“These establishments were shut down for failing to adhere to environmental standards despite prior notices,” Wahab’s tweet read.

The sealings aim to promote a healthier environment, addressing the harmful effects of noise pollution and other infractions on public health and quality of life.

What you should know

The Lagos State government has consistently enforced regulations to address noise pollution and environmental violations.

Recently, Ile Iyan, a popular restaurant in Ikeja GRA , was sealed for failing to comply with safe noise levels and environmental standards. Similarly, Donald Fast Food in Lekki Phase 1 was closed two months ago for operating as a nightclub and causing late-night disruptions in a residential area. It was later reopened after management committed to adhering to noise limits and respecting the area’s mixed-use nature

In October 2023, Carizma Hotel in New Oko-Oba, Abule Egba, was shut down after residents lodged repeated complaints about loud noise. Earlier incidents include the closure of Silk Club in Ikoyi in November 2023 and Quilox Club in Victoria Island in 2022, both over excessive noise disturbances.

These actions are in line with the guidelines of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), which mandates noise limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night in residential areas.

The enforcement efforts go beyond noise pollution. Weeks ago, establishments in Ikorodu, including bakeries, hotels, bars, churches, and a quarry site, were sealed for violating environmental laws.

Key markets such as Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo were also temporarily closed earlier this year for sanitary breaches but resumed operations after complying with strict environmental standards.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized that these measures are essential to safeguarding public health and ensuring a clean and sustainable environment for all Lagosians.