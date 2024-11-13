The Lagos State Government on Wednesday shut down several establishments in Ikorodu, including bakeries, hotels, bars, churches, and a quarry site, over violations of environmental laws.

The enforcement drive, carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), targeted areas such as Itokin Road, Maya, Erunwen, Elepe Road, Awolowo Way, Ijede Road, and the Igbogbo Road area.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

The statement noted that the enforcement was part of LASEPA’s ongoing commitment to maintaining environmental standards and protecting public health.

“In an effort to combat noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), took decisive action today shutting down multiple establishments in different parts of the State.

“This enforcement operation targeted areas such as Itokin Road, Maya, Erunwen, Elepe Road, Awolowo Way, Ijede Road and the Igbogbo Road area in Ikorodu, reflecting LASEPA’s ongoing commitment to maintaining environmental standards and protecting public health,” the statement read in part.

The affected establishments include the National Conference of the Calvary Cross, Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Cherubim & Seraphim Church (Asale Agbala), Le Silhouette Hotel, Walik Hotel, and Rhonny’s Place.

Others are Obans Events Center, Stop Over Inn, Bigcat Bakery, Girrong Hotel & Bar, Anjia Prefabricated Construction (Nig) Co. Ltd, Tois Bar & Holiday Inn, a quarry site, and Ambassador Villa.

What you should know

The Lagos State government has intensified its crackdown on environmental violations, shutting down several establishments that failed to meet public health and safety standards.

Key markets, including Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo, were temporarily closed and allowed to reopen only after adhering to strict sanitary and environmental regulations designed to safeguard public health.

Beyond markets, businesses such as fast food outlets, hotels, and restaurants have also been targeted for closures due to non-compliance with environmental laws.

The government has reiterated that these measures align with its broader mission to ensure a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for residents.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized the importance of these enforcement actions, noting they are essential to protect public health and enforce adherence to environmental standards.

With ongoing and future enforcement operations, the Lagos State government aims to ensure compliance and accountability across various sectors, delivering a clear message that environmental infractions will be met with decisive action.