The Lagos State Government has sealed Ile Iyan, a popular restaurant offering Nigerian dishes in Ikeja GRA, over allegations of noise pollution and environmental infractions.

Officials from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) carried out the enforcement action on Friday following persistent complaints from residents and neighbours regarding the establishment’s disruptive operations.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video that vividly captured the grievances of a guest on the first floor of the Radisson Blu hotel.

Despite being behind closed windows, the guest complained of loud music emanating from Ile Iyan, located at 29 Isaac John Street, which is directly opposite the hotel.

The restaurant’s excessive noise levels reportedly disrupted the peaceful environment, even at night.

“Based on the complaint from residents and neighbors and the seeming recalcitrant behavior of the operators, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through LASEPA sealed off Ile Iyan on Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja over noise pollution and other environmental infractions,” Wahab’s post stated.

The commissioner further emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding order, stating that the administration would not tolerate any form of “anyhowness and lawlessness” regardless of who is involved.

What you should know

Over the years, the Lagos State Government has intensified its crackdown on noise pollution, sealing establishments like restaurants, bars, and nightclubs that violate noise regulations.

In 2022, Quilox Club in Victoria Island was shut down due to complaints about excessive noise levels. This was followed in November 2023 by the closure of Silk Club in Ikoyi for similar reasons.

More recently, in October 2023, officials from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed the Carizma Hotel on Ishola Lemomu Street, New Oko-Oba, Abule Egba, after residents complained about incessant loud noise.

Two months ago, Donald Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street in Lekki Phase 1 also faced closure after residents reported loud music and disturbances during late-night hours, as the restaurant operated as a nightclub.

The establishment was later allowed to reopen after its owner committed to adhering to noise limits, acknowledging the shared land use with residential properties.

The enforcement of these actions is guided by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), which mandates that noise levels in residential areas must not exceed 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

These measures show the government’s commitment to ensuring a more serene living environment for Lagos residents.