The highly anticipated Gladiator II has made a powerful debut at the Nigerian box office, recording a total of N99.1 million in its opening weekend, marking the second-highest opening of the year.

According to data from Nigerian Box Office, the historical epic, directed by Ridley Scott, earned N8.13 million on Wednesday and N8.96 million on Thursday, ahead of its weekend release.

The film’s strong performance continued over the weekend, with Gladiator II grossing N82.05 million from Friday to Sunday, further solidifying its position as a box office contender.

This debut places Gladiator II among the top film openings in 2024, following a robust showing during its advanced screenings.

The sequel, which brings back Ridley Scott’s signature filmmaking style, follows the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the nephew of Maximus from the original Gladiator. With a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington, the film continues to explore themes of vengeance and redemption set in ancient Rome.

As the film moves forward in its theatrical run, it looks set to continue drawing strong audiences in Nigeria, demonstrating the country’s increasing significance in the global cinema landscape.

On the international box office it has grossed an estimated $87m making it the biggest overseas opening for any Ridley Scott film.

What to know

Nairametrics previously reported that Gladiator II, grossed N17 million during its two-day advanced screenings ahead of its official release on November 22, 2024.

The Nigerian box office revealed that the film earned N8.1 million on Thursday alone, surpassing the opening-day performance of Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned N7.8 million in advanced screenings before going on to achieve N144.6 million in its debut weekend. Gladiator II’s strong performance in its first two days signals a promising start, with expectations that the film will continue to attract large audiences throughout its theatrical run.

This ensemble cast has generated significant buzz, contributing to the film’s strong box office performance.

While Gladiator II is off to a strong start in Nigeria, the film faces significant financial pressure on a global scale. With a reported production budget of $250 million, it is one of the most expensive historical epics ever made.

Early domestic projections suggest an opening weekend gross of between $58 million and $72 million—solid numbers but still falling short of the financial targets required to break even. Analysts estimate that the film will need to exceed $600 million globally to cover its costs, including marketing and distribution.