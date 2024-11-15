The highly anticipated sequel Gladiator 2 has amassed N17 million during its two-day advanced screenings in Nigeria, ahead of its official cinema release on November 22, 2024.

The Nigerian box office disclosed the figures on Friday, marking an impressive debut for the Ridley Scott-directed historical epic.

Early data revealed the film generated N8.1 million on Thursday alone, surpassing the N7.8 million opening-day advance screenings of Deadpool & Wolverine, which went on to achieve a N144.6 million debut weekend.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The star-studded cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Gladiator 2 marks a reunion between Scott and Washington, who last collaborated on American Gangster in 2007, raising expectations for the sequel.

What we know

Gladiator 2 continues the legacy of its Oscar-winning predecessor, delving into themes of vengeance and redemption in ancient Rome. The narrative follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), the nephew of Maximus, the hero of the first film. After his home is seized by tyrannical Roman emperors, Lucius takes up arms as a gladiator, seeking revenge while fighting to restore Rome’s glory.

Directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott, the film was written by David Scarpa (Napoleon) in collaboration with Peter Craig.

Produced by Scott Free Productions, Red Wagon Entertainment, and Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation, and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the movie was filmed between June 2023 and January 2024. Production faced a five-month delay due to the Hollywood labor disputes in 2023.

The sequel’s development spanned two decades, with various iterations of the script considered since Gladiator’s 2000 release. The final version began taking shape in 2018, with Mescal cast in early 2023.

What you should know

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 enters the cinematic arena with a reported production budget of $250 million, making it one of the most expensive historical epics in recent memory. While the film boasts an impressive cast and the legacy of its 2000 predecessor, Paramount Pictures faces significant financial pressure to ensure the sequel’s global success.

Early domestic projections suggest an opening weekend gross between $58 million and $72 million, according to Box Office Theory. While these figures represent a solid debut for a film in this genre, they fall short of the lofty financial bar set by its production costs. Analysts estimate that Gladiator 2 would need to generate well over $600 million worldwide to turn a profit, considering marketing expenses and distribution fees.

The projected opening weekend, currently pegged at $65 million domestically, aligns with early expectations and indicates steady interest in the film. However, breaking even will depend heavily on international markets, particularly in territories like China, where epic tales often resonate with audiences.

Gladiator 2 premiered in Sydney, Australia, on October 30, 2024, before its staggered release in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

With its Nigerian advanced screening already outperforming expectations, the film is poised for a robust box office performance upon its full release. Meanwhile, discussions around a third installment, Gladiator 3, have reportedly begun, indicating Paramount’s confidence in the franchise’s enduring appeal.