International job seekers can now find temporary work in New Zealand.

The government has introduced a new subcategory of the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) to meet the need for seasonal workers in 2025.

This change allows individuals to gain work experience while helping industries during their busy seasons.

According to DAAD, this new SPWV subcategory targets industries affected by weather-dependent tasks, including roles in harvesting, ski instructing, and tree planting.

This visa is a time-limited pathway aimed at those looking for short-term work aligned with their skills.

Understanding seasonal work roles

The SPWV subcategory is open to various seasonal roles. Some positions are specific to industries that require a workforce during peak seasons.

The government aims to attract workers for essential tasks, although roles in horticulture, viticulture, and fishing fall under different visa programs.

Work must begin by May 31, 2025, and typically lasts no longer than nine months.

Application deadline and requirements

Interested applicants must submit their applications by March 31, 2025.

Employers offering these positions must be accredited and provide competitive wages of at least NZD 29.66 per hour for a minimum of 30 hours weekly.

Additionally, employers need to demonstrate that the positions were advertised locally.

Eligible job positions and earnings

Several positions are available under this new visa category, offering competitive salaries. Here are some of the key roles:

Agricultural Workers: Engaging in planting and harvesting crops. The average salary is approximately NZD 45,000 per year.

Engaging in planting and harvesting crops. The average salary is approximately NZD 45,000 per year. Viticulture Workers: Focusing on grape cultivation. The average salary is around NZD 50,000 per year.

Focusing on grape cultivation. The average salary is around NZD 50,000 per year. Fishing Crew Members: Involved in commercial fishing operations. The average salary is approximately NZD 55,000 per year.

Involved in commercial fishing operations. The average salary is approximately NZD 55,000 per year. Ski Instructors: Providing lessons on the slopes. The average salary is around NZD 50,000 per year.

Providing lessons on the slopes. The average salary is around NZD 50,000 per year. Adventure Tourism Operators: Managing activities such as jet boating or bungee jumping. The average salary is about NZD 55,000 per year.

Managing activities such as jet boating or bungee jumping. The average salary is about NZD 55,000 per year. Tree Planters: Participating in forestry projects. The average salary is around NZD 45,000 per year.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

Reports inform that in order to qualify for the SPWV, applicants must meet certain requirements. Candidates should demonstrate relevant skills and experience for the job, secure an employment offer from a New Zealand employer, and meet health and character standards.

Additionally, applicants must show intent to comply with the visa’s terms.

Steps for application submission

To apply for the SPWV, candidates should first secure a job offer from a New Zealand employer. Following this, they need to prepare the necessary documents, including proof of qualifications and health status.

Applications can be submitted online or through authorized processing centres, and applicants should pay the applicable fees. After submission, they must wait for the decision on their application.