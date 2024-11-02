Croatia is taking steps to attract and keep skilled foreign workers to meet its labour market needs.

The government has announced plans to extend the validity of work permits and introduce new rules for foreign professionals looking to work in the country.

According to TravelBiz, in the first half of 2024, Croatia issued over 143,000 work permits, indicating a strong demand for foreign labour.

Reports show significant job openings across more than 30 occupations, underscoring the need for skilled workers to support economic growth.

Reports note that Vesna Vučemilović, a member of the Croatian Parliament, noted that Croatia has issued around 400,000 work permits to foreign nationals over the past four years, with the highest demand in sectors such as construction, tourism, healthcare, trade, and IT.

Extension of work permit validity

To improve job stability, reports inform that Croatia plans to extend work permit validity from one year to three years. This change aims to provide foreign workers with longer-term opportunities and greater security.

The Labour Minister stated that this policy will simplify the work permit process, allowing foreign workers to switch employers without needing a new permit, potentially attracting more skilled professionals.

Improved living standards for foreign workers

Furthermore, reports also inform that in addition to extending work permit validity, Croatia intends to introduce new standards for worker accommodations.

This move is part of a broader strategy to create a welcoming environment for skilled workers, addressing housing as a key factor in retaining foreign talent.

Requirements for foreign workers

Foreign nationals interested in working in Croatia must meet specific requirements for obtaining a work permit:

Valid Job Offer: Applicants must secure a job offer from a Croatian employer that aligns with their skills. Employment Contract: A valid employment contract, typically covering at least one year, is necessary. The contract must outline the job role and duration. Minimum Salary Threshold: Applicants must meet a salary requirement set at 1.5 times the average national salary, currently around €24,845.64 annually. Proof of Qualifications: Foreign workers need to provide educational documents to verify their qualifications for the job. This includes compliance with Croatian standards for regulated professions. Financial Resources: Applicants must show they have enough financial resources to support themselves during their stay. Additional Documents: Required documents may include a valid travel document, proof of medical insurance, and sometimes background checks. Processing Time and Fees: The processing time for work permits ranges from 30 to 60 days, with an application fee of €74.32.

The EU blue card for highly qualified workers

TravelBiz reports that for highly qualified professionals, Croatia offers the EU Blue Card, aimed at third-country nationals in skilled positions.

This card provides benefits such as faster access to permanent residency and easier mobility within EU countries. Recent reforms plan to double the Blue Card validity from two to four years, encouraging skilled workers to consider long-term careers in Croatia.

Additionally, IT professionals without formal qualifications may now apply if they have relevant work experience.