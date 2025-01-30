In response to a significant rise in visa and work permit misuse, Croatia has introduced stricter regulations for foreign workers, particularly targeting nationals from Bangladesh.

According to TravelBiz, authorities uncovered a large number of violations where workers, particularly from Bangladeshi, after obtaining legal permits, either never arrived in Croatia or used their permits to illegally enter other Schengen countries.

This level of misuse, according to reports was not isolated to Bangladeshi nationals alone; workers from India, Nepal, the Philippines, and Egypt were also implicated, though the number of cases from Bangladesh was the highest.

As a result, the government has taken immediate steps to curb the issue, including suspending new work permits for Bangladeshi nationals.

Government’s response and warning

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has raised concerns with Bangladesh’s embassy in The Hague regarding the misuse of work permits and visas. The Croatian government has issued a stern warning that if corrective actions are not taken, it could indefinitely suspend work permits and visas for Bangladeshi nationals; as findings reveal that only 7000 to 8000 workers are legally employed in Croatia.

In response, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has acknowledged the issue and committed to taking steps to prevent further misuse, including improving monitoring and control over visa issuance.

Stricter Screening for Work Permit Applicants

To prevent further abuses, Croatia has introduced tighter screening measures for visa applicants, particularly targeting nationals from Bangladesh. Many workers with valid permits were found staying in other Schengen countries or abandoning their journey mid-transit through European airports, leaving only their luggage behind.

As part of the new measures, Croatia will:

Conduct more thorough background checks on applicants, particularly from higher-risk countries.

Assess each applicant’s intentions and migration risk before issuing a permit.

Reject applications if there is evidence or reasonable suspicion that the applicant intends to misuse the permit.

These changes aim to ensure that work permits are used as intended and that applicants are not exploiting the system.

Focus on employment agencies

Croatian authorities are also investigating recruitment agencies that have been involved in processing work permits for foreign workers. Some agencies are suspected of violating agreements and contributing to the misuse of work permits.

To address this, the government has announced that it will:

Investigate agencies suspected of misconduct.

Take strong action against agencies that break the law.

Implement stricter regulations on how agencies handle work permits and recruitment.

This crackdown on recruitment agencies is part of Croatia’s broader strategy to ensure compliance with immigration and employment laws.

Outlook for future foreign workers

While the new measures are a direct response to the misuse of permits, reports cite that Croatia remains open to foreign workers, particularly those who meet the country’s legal and regulatory standards. The government is keen to ensure that legitimate labour migration continues while preventing illegal practices.

In the long term, improved cooperation between Croatian and Bangladeshi authorities is expected to restore trust in the work permit system. Foreign workers are advised to stay informed about ongoing policy changes and ensure they follow all guidelines to avoid potential disruptions in their work permits and residency.

Croatia is focused on creating a fair system for all foreign workers while addressing the misuse that has caused significant disruption in the country’s immigration processes.