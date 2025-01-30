The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lilypond Export Command (LEXC), has announced that non-oil exports in 2024 reached a total value of $2,141,546,149.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. He attributed the growth to improved stakeholder collaboration and adherence to international trade standards.

“The year 2024 has marked a significant milestone in the growth of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector. This success is a testament to the commitment of stakeholders to enhancing the quality and marketability of Nigerian agricultural products,” Odusanya stated

Odusanya highlighted that the agricultural sector remained the highest contributor, accounting for over 53% of the total export value at $1,134,337,499.

Manufactured goods followed closely, reaching $340,996,434, while solid minerals contributed $335,687,305.

Container processing and logistics

Comptroller Odusanya noted that the command processed a total of 30,979 containers throughout the year, facilitating smooth logistics and ensuring timely delivery of goods to international markets.

Additionally, he revealed that a 2.5% surcharge from the export of previously imported goods, as stipulated in the 2021 Fiscal Policy, generated N275,833,297 as revenue for the Federal Government.

He attributed the performance of the non-oil export sector to the seamless collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and other key export stakeholders.

“This synergy has fostered an environment conducive to trade, enabling exporters to navigate the complexities of international markets with greater ease,” he said.

He encouraged all stakeholders and regulatory bodies to continue working together towards a profitable export sector while also stressing the need for compliance with international quality and preservation standards to enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

Adherence to international standards

Odusanya emphasized the importance of proper preservation techniques, particularly for agricultural products destined for markets in China, Japan, and Thailand.

“Special attention should be given to agricultural products, particularly those destined for far east nations like China, Japan, Thailand, and others. The use of chemicals on agricultural goods must comply with the standards where preservation techniques are critical to maintaining product integrity during transit,” he advised.

Comptroller Odusanya expressed optimism for a more robust and sustained growth in non-oil exports in 2025, urging exporters to uphold best practices to enhance Nigeria’s position in the global market.

What you should know

The Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMA) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized illicit items worth N10.51 billion in 2024. The command also generated N180.7 billion in revenue, surpassing its N179.73 billion target by over N1 billion.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) achieved a record revenue collection of N6.1 trillion in 2024, exceeding its target of N5.08 trillion by N1.03 trillion, reflecting a 20.2% increase. This revenue represents a 90.4% rise from the N3.21 trillion collected in 2023.

Additionally, the highest-ever monthly revenue of N603.17 billion was recorded in October 2024.