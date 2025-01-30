The battle of the consumer goods giants is heating up. Cadbury Nigeria has made a stunning turnaround with a 51 percent revenue surge, while Unilever Nigeria holds strong with 44 percent turnover growth—but who’s winning the FMCG war?

Meanwhile, Aradel Energy dominates the oil and gas space with a record-breaking N321.6 billion pre-tax profit, a 187 percent year-on-year jump. Plus, insights on Ikeja Hotel’s tourism-driven rebound and Livestock Feeds’ profit boost.

