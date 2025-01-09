Italy is taking steps to address its significant shortage of skilled workers by keeping its Work Visa for Highly Qualified Workers program open for 2025.

The country, which is known for its rich culture, food, and history, has faced increasing demand in sectors such as IT, healthcare, and green energy.

These industries are crucial to Italy’s economic growth, and the government is working to meet these demands by attracting foreign talent.

Italy is making considerable efforts to improve its labour market by introducing a series of policy changes to simplify the visa application process, DAAD Scholarship reports. The country’s Work Visa program is designed to bridge the gap between the available talent and the growing need for highly skilled workers.

Italy’s work visa aims to address skill shortages

The Work Visa for Highly Qualified Workers aims to address the skill shortages in key sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), healthcare, and renewable energy. By opening its doors to foreign professionals, Italy hopes to fill critical positions that are difficult to staff with local workers.

This program is expected to boost the economy by bringing in skilled professionals who can contribute to sectors vital to Italy’s long-term economic stability.

The visa allows skilled workers to live and work in Italy while helping the country meet its industrial needs. In 2025, the visa is seen as a way to attract experts from around the world who can fill gaps in sectors where there is a high demand for specialized knowledge and experience.

Key changes to Italy’s work visa policies for 2025

Significant changes have been made to the Italian Work Visa policies to streamline the application process and ensure faster processing times. One of the major updates is the increase in quotas for non-EU workers.

Last year, the Italian government raised the quota for work permits from 151,000 to 165,000. This adjustment reflects the increasing need for foreign workers across multiple sectors.

Another notable change is the introduction of digital processes to simplify the visa application. By March 2024, the Italian government implemented digital contracts and the use of certified email (PEC), which have reduced the need for in-person visits to immigration offices.

In July 2024, Italy also revised its EU Blue Card requirements, lowering the minimum work contract duration from 12 months to six months. Additionally, the salary threshold was adjusted to fall between 1 and 1.6 times the average gross salary in Italy.

The introduction of sector-specific permits for healthcare roles also occurred in October 2024. An additional 10,000 permits were introduced for family and social healthcare assistance positions to meet the growing demand in the healthcare sector.

Streamlined application process for 2025 work visa

The new application process for the Work Visa for Highly Qualified Workers in 2025 is designed to be faster and more accessible. The digital system allows employers to pre-fill applications for their workers, saving time and reducing paperwork.

The application process is simplified, with designated “click days” for submission, including February 5th, 7th, and 12th, 2025, depending on the applicant’s category, reports inform.

Once an application is submitted, both the employer and the applicant will be notified of the decision within a specified timeframe. Digital contracts and integration agreements also reduce the need for physical paperwork, further speeding up the process.

High-demand sectors for Italy’s work visa program

The Italian Work Visa for Highly Qualified Workers targets skilled professionals in several key sectors. These include:

ICT : Software developers, data analysts, AI specialists, and cybersecurity experts are highly sought after.

: Software developers, data analysts, AI specialists, and cybersecurity experts are highly sought after. Healthcare : Nurses, physiotherapists, caregivers, and healthcare assistants are in demand.

: Nurses, physiotherapists, caregivers, and healthcare assistants are in demand. Green Energy: Engineers focused on renewable energy are needed to help Italy meet sustainability goals.

Engineers focused on renewable energy are needed to help Italy meet sustainability goals. Construction : Skilled laborers, engineers, and project managers are sought to address Italy’s infrastructure needs.

: Skilled laborers, engineers, and project managers are sought to address Italy’s infrastructure needs. Hospitality: Chefs, hotel managers, and tourism professionals are needed to support Italy’s vibrant tourism industry.

Where to find jobs with visa sponsorship in Italy

For those looking to apply for the Work Visa for Highly Qualified Workers, several job portals can help candidates find employment in Italy. Some popular websites where job seekers can find roles with visa sponsorship include:

The program offers a valuable opportunity for professionals in high-demand sectors to contribute to Italy’s economy and enjoy living in one of Europe’s most attractive countries.