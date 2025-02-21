Thailand has updated its Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa rules, starting in February 2025.

The new changes make it easier for skilled workers, investors, and their families to live, work, and invest in Thailand.

The updated rules lower income and work experience requirements and expand eligibility for dependents.

The updated rules remove significant barriers and provide a wider range of opportunities for those interested in settling in Thailand.

The new guidelines make it easier for a variety of individuals, including experts, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads, to apply for the visa.

Changes to income and work experience requirements

One of the key updates is the removal of the personal income requirement for wealthy global citizens, DAAD Scholarship cites. Previously, applicants had to demonstrate an annual income of at least USD 80,000 for two consecutive years. Under the new rules, there is no income requirement for applicants, but stable investments in Thailand are now a necessary criterion.

To qualify, applicants must have investments worth at least USD 500,000 in the country, along with global assets totaling USD 1 million or more.

New opportunities for highly-skilled professionals

Another significant change is the elimination of the work experience requirement for highly-skilled professionals. Prior to this update, applicants had to show at least five years of relevant work experience to qualify for the LTR Visa.

This requirement has now been removed, enabling more individuals in targeted industries, such as education and vocational training, to apply without the need to prove their professional background.

Simplified criteria for work-from-Thailand professionals

For remote workers looking to base themselves in Thailand, the income threshold for their employers has been reduced. In the past, the employer needed to demonstrate a revenue of USD 150 million over the previous three years.

With the new rules, this threshold has been lowered to USD 50 million, making it easier for individuals working for smaller but established companies to qualify. Additionally, wholly-owned subsidiaries of qualifying employers now meet the criteria, and work experience requirements have been lifted.

Expanded dependent rights for families

The updated visa also broadens the scope of eligible dependents. Under previous regulations, only spouses and children under the age of 20 were eligible to accompany the primary applicant, and the number of dependents was capped at four.

The new rules remove this limit and allow parents and all legal dependents, with no limit on the number, to join the primary visa holder in Thailand.

Existing requirements for wealthy pensioners

For retirees over the age of 50, the LTR Visa still requires passive income of at least USD 80,000 per year or USD 40,000 plus a USD 250,000 investment in Thailand. These criteria remain unchanged under the new updates.

Although several aspects of the LTR Visa have been updated, the health insurance and savings policies remain consistent. All applicants must have health insurance coverage of at least USD 50,000 for 10 months, Thai social security, or savings of USD 100,000, with an additional USD 25,000 required for each dependent.

What the changes mean for applicants