China and Korea have contributed $4 million to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to help plug some of the immediate health funding gaps.

This support comes in response to financial gaps created by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze various aid programs, according to the continent’s top health advisory body.

Africa receives about 84% of its healthcare funding from outside the continent, including $500 million the US had pledged to contribute to Africa CDC.

According to Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, the U.S. has now reduced its commitment to $385 million, leaving the pan-African public health agency with a large funding gap to fill.

Efforts to secure additional funding

Kaseya emphasized in an online Thursday briefing that Africa CDC also needs to ensure that money makes it into its coffers beyond securing pledges.

To close the shortfall Africa CDC continues to engage with the US government on the basis that “our security is your security,” and it is talking to the private sector, Kaseya said, without naming the organizations.

Launch of the African Epidemic fund

Kaseya said Africa CDC has also launched an African Epidemic Fund, which was approved last week. The fund houses leftover COVID-19 money and will help address new gaps, including locally raised funds.

“The African Epidemic Fund is a game changer because we can immediately receive funds, we can use this fund without requesting any permission from any African Union organ,” which gives Africa CDC flexibility to prevent and respond to various outbreaks and to build resilient systems, he said.

Kaseya said there is renewed support for local manufacturing in Africa, with an agreement for a mpox vaccine technical transfer from Bavarian Nordic A/S to an African company expected next week.

The name of the African company cannot yet be disclosed as the final contract details are still being finalized, he added.

