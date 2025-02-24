Liechtenstein is offering work visa opportunities in 2025 for skilled workers in key sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance.

The country is facing a shortage of qualified professionals, and is looking abroad to fill vital roles.

These work visas come with family reunification options, making it easier for workers to relocate with their families.

Liechtenstein is actively seeking tech experts, engineers, healthcare professionals, and financial analysts, DAAD Scholarship cites. The government has put forth a range of work visa options to attract talent from around the world.

Reports inform that the country’s demand for skilled workers is expected to increase throughout the year.

High-demand jobs in Liechtenstein for 2025

Liechtenstein’s economy, in 2025, is stated to be driven by industrial manufacturing, finance, and technology. As the country experiences rapid digital transformation, the demand for skilled professionals is at an all-time high.

Technology is the most affected sector, with a critical need for AI experts, cloud architects, and machine learning engineers. There is also an increasing demand for healthcare professionals like nurses, as well as engineers and financial analysts.

Companies are urgently looking for talent in these areas, which creates an opportunity for job seekers with the right skills.

Average salaries in key sectors

The following is a breakdown of the most in-demand occupations and their corresponding average annual salaries in 2025:

AI and Cloud Architects: CHF 200,000

Senior Backend Engineers: CHF 165,000

Machine Learning Engineers: CHF 120,000

Data Scientists: CHF 110,000

Mechanical Engineers: CHF 92,500

Registered Nurses: CHF 85,000

Financial Analysts: CHF 86,880

Accountants: CHF 45,000

Higher Education Teachers: CHF 80,000

Marketing Specialists: CHF 70,000

These figures reflect the significant earning potential in Liechtenstein’s most in-demand sectors.

Available work visa types in Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein offers several visa options for skilled workers. These include:

Short-term residence permit (L Permit): For work contracts of up to 12 months.

Long-term residence permit (B Permit): For employment lasting more than one year, with the possibility of renewal.

Cross-border commuter permit: For individuals living in neighboring countries but working in Liechtenstein.

Residence permit via lottery: Around 28 B Permits are allocated annually to nationals from the EEA.

Family reunification permit: Allows skilled workers to bring their families to Liechtenstein.

For those interested in applying, detailed application instructions are available through official government websites.

Top recruitment agencies and government portals in Liechtenstein

For job seekers, several recruitment agencies in Liechtenstein specialize in placing professionals in sectors with skill shortages. Some notable agencies include:

PEMSA human resources: Specializes in engineering, IT, and healthcare roles.

Adecco Liechtenstein: Offers job placements across multiple sectors.

Careerplus: Known for healthcare and finance job opportunities.

Randstad: Provides tech, marketing, and administrative job listings.

Manpower Liechtenstein: Ideal for industrial, engineering, and clerical roles.

Additionally, job seekers can explore job listings through the following government portals:

Liechtenstein Job Portal

Migration and Passport Office

Liechtenstein Business Portal

EEA Job Mobility Portal (EURES)

Swiss Job Board (for cross-border roles)

For those with the right qualifications, these recruitment options provide a clear pathway to working and living in Liechtenstein.