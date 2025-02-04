Germany is looking for skilled workers in 2025 to address labour shortages in areas like IT, engineering, healthcare, and construction.

International professionals can qualify for work visas and secure a job by following a clear process.

To get started, candidates need to ensure they meet eligibility criteria, including having a recognized qualification, work experience, and, in many cases, a job offer.

Options like the Chancenkarte allow workers to enter Germany and search for jobs. The DAAD Scholarship outlines a seven-step process that helps candidates navigate visa applications, get their qualifications recognized, and successfully settle in Germany.

Step 1: verify your eligibility for a skilled work visa

Reports cite that Germany is in need of workers in fields like IT, engineering, healthcare, and construction. To start your journey, check if you meet the criteria for a skilled work visa.

You need a recognized degree or vocational qualification, at least two years of work experience, and a job offer from a German employer. If you don’t have a job offer, the Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) allows you to enter Germany and search for a job once you’re there. Basic German language skills may also be required, depending on the job.

Step 2: get your qualifications recognized

Foreign degrees and qualifications may not be automatically recognized in Germany. You will need to check whether your qualifications are valid by visiting the official anabin database. If they are not listed, you can apply for official recognition through institutions like the ZAB (Central Office for Foreign Education) or IHK FOSA for vocational qualifications.

For regulated professions like healthcare, further exams or training may be needed to work in Germany. Recognizing your qualifications is an important step in speeding up your job search.

Step 3: find high-demand jobs in Germany

Reports inform that Germany has a major labour shortage, and job opportunities are available across various sectors. Use job portals such as Make It in Germany, the Federal Employment Agency’s website, or international job boards like LinkedIn and Indeed.de to search for job listings.

If you don’t have a job offer yet, consider applying for the Job Seeker Visa or the Chancenkarte, which gives you the flexibility to move to Germany and search for employment in person.

Step 4: Apply for a German skilled worker visa

Once you secure a job offer, you will need to apply for a skilled worker visa. The application process involves submitting documents such as a valid passport, a signed job contract, proof of recognized qualifications, and health insurance. If your salary is €45,300 or more, you can apply for the EU Blue Card, which provides benefits such as a faster visa process and permanent residency options.

Step 5: Complete registration and settle in Germany

Upon arriving in Germany, the first steps are to register at the Bürgeramt (Resident Registration Office) and apply for a Tax ID and a German bank account. Health insurance is mandatory for all workers in Germany, and these steps ensure you can begin working legally. Your employer may assist you with the process, making your transition smoother.

Step 6: Apply for your residence and work permit

After registering in Germany, visit the Ausländerbehörde (Foreigners’ Office) to apply for your residence permit. This permit is typically valid for four years, but it can be extended or converted into permanent residency after a few years of work. In some cases, your employer may help with the work permit process to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Step 7: Learn German to enhance your career

While some jobs may not require fluency in German, learning the language will give you a significant advantage. Participating in integration courses and practicing with apps like Duolingo or Babbel can help you improve your skills. Achieving certification in German (Goethe B1/B2) can lead to more job opportunities and a higher salary. Speaking German also increases your chances of obtaining permanent residency.

Additional fast-track options for working in Germany

Germany offers several fast-track options for skilled workers:

The Chancenkarte allows you to move to Germany without a job offer and search for employment after arrival

The EU Blue Card provides a quicker work visa for those earning higher salaries, offering additional benefits like family reunification

Alternatively, vocational training (Ausbildung) offers paid apprenticeships, allowing you to work and gain a visa even without a university degree