Malaysia has introduced new rules for foreign workers holding Employment Passes (EP), seeking to improve the process of adjusting Employment Pass categories.

The recent changes implemented by the Malaysian Immigration Department, are meant to provide clarity and ensure smoother compliance for both foreign workers and employers.

The updates take effect immediately and affect how employers manage Employment Pass applications.

The Malaysian government seeks to improve transparency and efficiency, ensuring that both employers and foreign workers are aware of the new requirements and procedures.

Employment Pass (EP) is a work permit that allows expatriates to work in Malaysia. The EP is generally valid for up to 60 months, depending on the employment contract. EP holders can also apply for a Dependant Pass to bring their spouse and children under 18 years old to Malaysia.

One important aspect of the EP is that workers are tied to the employer listed on their pass. If an employee wishes to change employers, a new application for an Employment Pass is required.

Changes to employment pass application process

Under the new rules, employers must follow additional steps when applying for a change in Employment Pass categories, TravelBiz reports.

Firstly, employers are now required to cancel the existing Employment Pass when applying for a new category. In addition, a “change of category letter” must be submitted as part of the approval process for the application. This change will take effect on January 1, 2025, and aims to improve the transparency and accuracy of Employment Pass applications.

Eligibility and requirements for the employment pass

Employers and foreign workers need to meet certain criteria before applying for an Employment Pass.

First, the hiring company must be eligible to employ expatriates, and the foreign worker’s role must be approved by the Expatriate Committee (EC) or other relevant authorities.

Additionally, proper documentation, including the necessary letter for category changes, must be provided during the application process.

Foreign workers must also adhere to the specific terms outlined in their Employment Pass. This includes not switching employers without submitting a new application. Additionally, EP holders are eligible to apply for a Dependent Pass for their spouse and children under 18 years old.

Alternative work pass options

While the Employment Pass is a popular work permit for foreign nationals in Malaysia, it is not the only option available. Malaysia also offers other types of passes for different needs:

(PVP): Intended for short-term assignments or temporary work, this pass is valid for up to 12 months. Temporary Employment Pass (TEP): Suitable for unskilled or semi-skilled workers, typically issued for jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, or services.

(TEP): Suitable for unskilled or semi-skilled workers, typically issued for jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, or services. Resident Pass-Talent (RP-T): Aimed at highly skilled professionals, this pass offers a renewable 10-year visa and the flexibility to work with any employer.

Fee increases for employment pass and related passes

In addition to the changes in Employment Pass rules, reports inform that Malaysia has also increased the fees for several visa categories. The cost of an Employment Pass has risen from MYR 800 to MYR 2,000, while the Dependent Pass fee has increased from MYR 450 to MYR 500.

Other visa types, including the Professional Visit Pass and Long-Term Social Visit Pass, have also seen fee hikes. These fee increases are expected to help expedite processing times for critical sectors in Malaysia.

Implications for employers and foreign workers

These changes to the Employment Pass system are part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to simplify immigration procedures. Both employers and foreign workers will need to familiarize themselves with these new rules to avoid delays or issues in the application process.

With faster processing times expected due to fee increases, the updates move to improve efficiency for workers and employers, especially in sectors critical to the country’s economy.

For those seeking employment in Malaysia, understanding the different types of work permits and adhering to the new rules will help ensure a smooth experience in obtaining an Employment Pass or other relevant permits.