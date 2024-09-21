The Lagos State Government has announced a planned traffic diversion on a 200-meter stretch of Ahmadu Bello Way, between Tiamiyu Savage Street and Adetokunbo Ademola Street, scheduled for Sunday, 22nd September 2024.

The diversion will be in effect for 8 hours, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, as part of the 2024 Sustainable Transport Festival.

The closure of this section will lead to a complete redirection of traffic, with motorists being advised to follow designated alternative routes, as announced in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Friday.

“The Lagos State Government will divert traffic away from a 200-meter section of Ahmadu Bello Way, covering Tiamiyu Savage Street to Adetokunbo Ademola Street, on Sunday, 22nd September 2024, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm for the year 2024 Sustainable Transport Festival.

“Consequently, this 200-meter section of Ahmadu Bello Way will be completely closed off to traffic,” the statement read in part.”

The announcement emphasized that alternative routes have been strategically mapped out to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Traffic diversion routes for motorists on Sunday

Motorists traveling along Ahmadu Bello Way during the closure will need to follow designated alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow:

Bonny Camp to Ahmadu Bello Way (Inward Adetokunbo Ademola Street): Vehicles coming from Bonny Camp heading towards Ahmadu Bello Way in the direction of Adetokunbo Ademola Street will be diverted onto Tiamiyu Savage Street. From there, motorists can link to Olosa Street and then reconnect with Adetokunbo Ademola Street to reach their desired destinations.

Eko Hotel Roundabout/Adetokunbo Ademola Street to Bonny Camp Bridge: Traffic from Eko Hotel Roundabout and Adetokunbo Ademola Street moving towards Bonny Camp Bridge will be redirected onto Sanusi Fafunwa Street. Motorists can then proceed to Akin Adesola Street, where they will reconnect with Ahmadu Bello Way to continue their journey.

These alternative routes have been carefully planned to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimize disruptions. The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, also assured that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers will be on-site to manage traffic and reduce inconveniences during the closure.

What you should know

The Sustainable Transport Festival, organized by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI) and other stakeholders, will mark ‘Car Free Day‘ in Lagos on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.

This initiative encourages road users and motorists to leave their cars at home and adopt active transportation methods like cycling and walking, known as Non-Motorised Transport (NMT). The primary goal is to raise awareness of NMT’s benefits, including reducing environmental pollution and promoting physical activity for better health.

The event, led by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in partnership with other ministries, departments, agencies, and LUDI, aims to educate the public on environmental health and its direct impact on overall well-being.

Hundreds of participants are expected to gather at Ahmadu Bello Way for a day of fun activities, including cycling, cycling training, competitions, skating, stretches, music, and dance.