The Lagos State Government has announced diversion of traffic at the Marine Bridge for a period of 6 weeks from Friday, November 10, 2023, to Thursday, December 21, 2023.

This is in continuation of the repair works carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works on the failed sections of the bridge.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, where he outlined the alternative routes for motorists.

Alternative routes

Osiyemi in the statement stated that the following alternative routes will be open to Motorists for the duration of the project:

Scene 1

Motorists heading to Mobil Road from Ijora/Apapa Road will be diverted to Ijora to link the Total Access Ramp inwards Malu Road to connect Mobil Road for their desired destinations.

Scene 2

Motorists going to Ijora/Apapa will be diverted to the Apapa-bound ramp of the Marine Bridge to make a U-turn at Point Road Junction Inward Marine Bridge to access their desired destinations.

In the same vein, Motorists can make use of Marine Bridge Access Road to Area B and make a U-turn at Point Junction Road towards Marine Bridge to continue their journeys.

The Commissioner assured that Traffic Personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be deployed to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences.

He further appealed to Motorists for their patience while plying the diversion routes.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had in February 2023 announced a traffic diversion plan for the Apapa-bound lane of Marine Bridge for about 3 months, following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works on the bridge.

The rehabilitation works on Marine Bridge first began on September 29, 2021, with the diversion of traffic for a period of 12 weeks to allow the Federal Government to commence emergency repair works on different sections of the bridge.

In a similar circumstance, recall that in August 2022, the Lagos State Government had announced a traffic plan for the Marine Bridge for the Apapa outbound lane of the bridge for a period of about 4 months to carry out emergency repair work.