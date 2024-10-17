The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic on sections of Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, for three weekends starting Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The diversion will facilitate the commencement of the end-of-year decoration of Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by Zenith Bank PLC.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

“The Lagos State Government will be diverting Traffic away from a section of Ajose Adeogun Street in Victoria Island for the mounting of end of the year decoration for a duration of three weekends starting from Saturday 19th October, 2024.”

The statement noted that the exercise will occur in three phases, each affecting different parts of the street. Alternative routes have been provided to ensure smooth movement during the diversion.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured residents that officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on the ground to manage traffic and reduce disruptions throughout the operation.

Phased traffic diversion plan for Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island

The traffic diversion on Ajose Adeogun Street will occur in three phases, with each phase targeting specific sections of the street to minimize disruption while facilitating smooth vehicular movement.

First Phase: Jubril Martins to Chicken Republic

The first phase will take place on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, 2024. During this period, traffic heading towards Eko Hotel Roundabout will be redirected to the opposite section of Ajose Adeogun Street near VCP Hotel, creating a contra-flow lane to maintain movement. Vehicles will then exit at Eko Hotel Roundabout to continue their journey.

Alternatively, motorists approaching Eko Hotel Roundabout from VCP Hotel can detour through Jubril Martins, connecting to Muri Okunola Street and Patience Coker to rejoin Ajose Adeogun Street en route to their destinations.

Second Phase: Molade Okoya Thomas to Mounis Bashorun

Scheduled for Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, 2024, the second phase will affect the Molade Okoya Thomas to Mounis Bashorun section of the street.

Traffic from Eko Hotel Roundabout towards Ajose Adeogun will be diverted to Molade Okoya Thomas Street, allowing vehicles to connect with Younis Bashorun and return to Ajose Adeogun Street to continue their journeys.

Third Phase: 10-Meter Stretch Inward Ajose Adeogun

The final phase will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, and will cover a 10-meter stretch along Ajose Adeogun Street.

During this phase, motorists from Adetokunbo Ademola Street will maintain single-lane movement into Ajose Adeogun for about 10 meters to reach their destinations.

Similarly, vehicles traveling towards Eko Hotel Roundabout along Ajose Adeogun Street will maintain a lane for approximately 10 meters before reaching the roundabout.

These phased diversions aim to ensure minimal disruption during the installation of festive decorations while maintaining orderly vehicular flow. Motorists have been urged to remain patient, as the temporary closure is part of a broader traffic management strategy to support the festive project along Ajose Adeogun Street.