The Lagos State government announced on Friday that it will undertake the repair and installation of interlocking stones on a part of Agege Motor Road, which will require rerouting traffic on Saturday.

Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, informed drivers heading towards Oshodi under Bridge via PWD and Ikeja Along with the upcoming traffic diversion.

The traffic redirection is scheduled to occur at the Cappa intersection near the traffic lights, facilitating the road’s upgrade and the installation of interlocking stones at Oshodi on Agege Motor Road.

Motorists are recommended to use the Ilupeju bypass to access the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, then proceed via Gbagada by Anthony Oke to Maryland on Mobolaji-Bank Anthony Way, reconnecting with other parts of Agege Motor Road.

“The diversion will take place at Cappa by the traffic lights intersection for rehabilitation and laying of interlocking stones on Agege Motor Road, Oshodi

"To connect their destinations, motorists are advised to make use of Ilupeju by-pass to link Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, through Gbagada by Anthony Oke to Maryland on Mobolaji-Bank Anthony Way, to join other segments of Agege Motor Road," he said.

Osiyemi stated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would have officers stationed to guarantee smooth commuting during the repair process.

What you should know

Over the past three months, the Lagos State Government has implemented several traffic diversions, underscoring its commitment to improving urban infrastructure and ensuring public safety.

Notable among these was the diversion due to the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge construction, facilitating vital connectivity enhancements within the city.

Additionally, a temporary two-hour traffic reroute was enforced at the Iyana Isolo Overhead Bridge to assess and address structural integrity.

Further, maintenance on Kodesoh Bridge necessitated a month-long diversion, reflecting the proactive approach to maintaining key infrastructural assets to prevent long-term disruptions.

The Eko Bridge also experienced an emergency diversion to facilitate urgent repairs, ensuring the bridge’s longevity and safety.