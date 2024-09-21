The Lagos State Government has continued the demolition of illegal structures obstructing the System 63b drainage channel in Sangotedo, Eti Osa, as part of its intensified efforts to prevent flooding in the area.

This move follows similar actions taken along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this announcement via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, noting that the demolition was carried out by operatives from the Drainage Enforcement Department of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

“Operatives of the Drainage Enforcement department from Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE continued removal of contravening structures along System 63b Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA to prevent flooding in the axis,” the statement read.

The commissioner’s post also included two short footages showing caterpillars tearing down structures, including fences and multi-storey buildings.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been actively enforcing the demolition of structures encroaching on major drainage channels and their setbacks across the state as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent and manage the severe flooding challenges in Lagos.

These actions are aimed at improving the state’s drainage systems and mitigating the recurring flood risks, which have become a critical issue for both residents and infrastructure.

A month ago, the government demolished several properties along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa after property owners failed to adhere to an earlier agreement to limit their impact on the canal’s path. This demolition followed the government’s persistent efforts to enforce compliance, as the illegal structures were seen as significant contributors to flooding in the area.

Another significant case took place at Mende Villa Estate in May 2024, where structures violating the setback of the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland, were targeted. Originally, the state government had granted a reduction in the right of way for the System 1 drainage channel, decreasing it from 140 meters to 100 meters and dividing the space 60/40 between Mende and Ogudu.

Despite this concession, property developers continued to encroach on the setback, prompting the issuance of contravention notices. Following months of negotiations and continued non-compliance, the state government initiated the demolition of the offending structures, bringing an end to a prolonged enforcement process.

These actions reflect the government’s resolve to address flooding at its root by ensuring that drainage systems remain clear of illegal obstructions, signaling a firm stance on protecting public infrastructure and maintaining safety for Lagos residents.