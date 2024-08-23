The Lagos State Government has officially announced that there will be a temporary traffic diversion on Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi, to facilitate ongoing construction work on Saturday, August 24th, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday, August 25th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

This important announcement was contained in a formal statement issued by Commissioner Oluwaseun Osiyemi on Thursday, outlining the detailed traffic management plan and providing crucial information for motorists during the designated construction period.

The statement further explained that the diversion is necessary to facilitate the essential construction work on the Bourdillion Road corridor, ensuring the safety of both workers and motorists, while also effectively preventing congestion and minimizing the risk of accidents in the area.

“The Lagos State Government will be diverting vehicular traffic away from Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm on Saturday 24th August and 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on Sunday 25th August 2024 for construction work on the corridor,” the statement read in part

The statement further noted that comprehensive traffic management plans have been established to minimize disruption during the construction work on the Bourdillon corridor.

Alternative routes mapped out for motorists

In preparation for the upcoming traffic diversion on Bourdillon Road, the Lagos State Government has carefully mapped out an alternative route to minimize disruption for motorists.

Drivers heading towards Falomo Roundabout are now advised to turn right onto Lateef Jakande Road, continue through Onisiwo Road, and proceed onto Oniru Road. From there, they should connect with Thompson Avenue Roundabout, where a right turn will lead them back onto Bourdillon Road, allowing them to continue their journey with minimal delay.

The statement also clarified that the lane inbound Alexander Avenue from Falomo Roundabout will remain unaffected by the construction, ensuring that motorists on this route can proceed without any changes. This consideration reflects the government’s effort to limit disruptions while the construction is underway.

Additionally, the Lagos State Government assured the public that the diversion will be effectively managed by the State’s Traffic Management Personnel. These officials will be stationed along the alternative routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and provide assistance as needed.

The Lagos State Government urged motorists to be patient, stressing that the diversion is essential for safety and the timely completion of infrastructure improvements on Bourdillon Road.