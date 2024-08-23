President Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion grant to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to drive Nigeria’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.

This substantial financial injection is set to accelerate the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing television programming, expanding nationwide access to TV services, and freeing up valuable spectrum for other technological uses.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of NBC, Mr. Charles Ebuebu, during a joint news conference in Abuja on Thursday, where he was joined by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida.

“Under the visionary leadership of Mr President, we are embarking on a transformative journey to achieve the DSO dividends for Nigeria.

“As you are all aware, the process of switching over from analogue to digital terrestrial television platform began, fully, in Nigeria, in 2016. However, the process has stalled due to enormous challenges.

“In view of this, the President has graciously approved a grant of N10 billion from spectrum sales by the Federal Government to the NBC,” Ebuebu said.

The NBC boss emphasized that the grant is far more than a mere financial allocation; it represents President Tinubu’s collective commitment to driving technological advancement, fostering economic growth, and enriching Nigeria’s cultural landscape through the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) project.

Mr. Ebuebu explained that the grant would be strategically used to achieve the DSO goals by developing and managing television channels that cater to diverse interests, ensuring wide access to programming across Nigeria.

He added that the funds will also be allocated to lease transponders and establish a robust satellite backbone, crucial for 100% signal coverage nationwide, including remote and underserved areas.

Additionally, the grant will support audience measurement, marketing, content production, distribution of digital set-top boxes, and the launch of the FreeTV APP.

More insights

Speaking further, Ebuebu highlighted that adopting digital broadcasting standards will align Nigeria with global norms, boost competitiveness, and attract foreign investments.

He emphasized that digital broadcasting will help bridge the digital divide, providing access to crucial information, education, and entertainment for underserved communities. Additionally, traditional platforms will integrate with the new digital system, introducing fresh skills and technologies to the industry.

Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, discussed the impact of convergence, which merges traditional and digital media. He noted that around 90% of media consumption has shifted to digital platforms, primarily via the internet.

Maida stressed the importance of the NCC’s role in the DSO project, particularly in creating content that meets the demands of digital production and real-time interaction, areas where traditional broadcasting has fallen short.

Backstory

The Digital Switch-Over (DSO) project in Nigeria has been a long-standing initiative aimed at transitioning the country from analogue to digital broadcasting.

The journey began in 2008 when the Federal Government launched the DSO project with the primary goals of enhancing the quality and quantity of television programming, increasing access to television services, and freeing up spectrum for other uses.

This initiative was seen as a critical step towards aligning Nigeria with global broadcasting standards and improving the nation’s media landscape.

In 2016, the process of switching over from analogue to digital terrestrial television began in earnest. However, the transition faced significant challenges, leading to delays and a stalling of the project.

These challenges included technical, financial, and infrastructural obstacles that made it difficult to maintain the momentum required for a smooth and timely transition.