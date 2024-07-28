The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion from Osborne/Dolphin Estate to Sura via the Adeniji Adele Link Bridge, starting from 12:00 am on Saturday, July 27, until 5:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2024.

This diversion is to facilitate asphalt pavement work aimed at improving the commute experience for motorists.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.

“The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted from Osborne/ Dolphin Estate to Sura en route Adeniji Adele Link Bridge from 12.00am tonight, Saturday 27th July to 5.00am on Monday, 29th July, 2024 for asphalt pavement of the road,” the statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted that Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured the public that State Traffic Management Personnel would be on-site to manage vehicular movement and minimize inconveniences.

Additionally, motorists are urged to be patient and follow the directions given by the traffic management personnel to ensure a smooth traffic flow during this period.

Alternative routes for motorists

In light of the asphalt pavement and traffic diversion on Osborne/Dolphin Estate to Sura via the Adeniji Adele Link Bridge, the statement provided detailed alternative routes to ensure smooth travel for motorists. These diversions aim to minimize disruptions and maintain efficient traffic flow while the necessary asphalt pavement is completed.

Below are the recommended routes for motorists from key locations:

Motorists from Osborne/Dolphin Estate should use the Sura Link Bridge to reach Adeniji Adele and access the Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys

Motorists from the State House at Marina should head to Obalende, then connect to Simpson Bridge towards Sura, and access Adeniji Adele to link the Third Mainland Bridge for their destinations.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had recently announced a 90-day maintenance plan for the Odo-Iya Alaro Bridge, a vital route connecting Ikorodu, Surulere, and the Third Mainland Bridge, to address issues with the expansion joints and asphalt pavement, necessitating a temporary closure.

Motorists have been advised to follow these alternative routes:

Those traveling from Maryland/Yaba to Ojota will be diverted into a counter-flow lane inbound Maryland, while those heading from Ojota to Yaba will continue on the same lane.

Motorists from Berger, Magodo, and Tollgate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway should use the Alapere/Ogudu axis towards Gbagada/Anthony Oke Bridge to access Ikorodu Road.

Drivers from Ikeja, Oregun, and Kudirat Abiola Way should use the Opebi Link Bridge to connect to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way towards Sheraton and Maryland to reach Ikorodu Road.

Motorists from Jibowu should use the Ikorodu Road Service Lane by Mobil Fuel Station/Bertola Engineering to reach the Gbagada/Ogudu axis.

For trips to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger, and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, take Maryland to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, linking Sheraton/Opebi to Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Way, and continue via Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

Alternatively, after using the Opebi Link Bridge, motorists can travel through Kudirat Abiola Way to Ikosi Road, connect to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue/7up, and then Nurudeen Olowopopo Road to reach their destinations.