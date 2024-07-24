The Lagos State Government has announced a 90-day maintenance plan for the Odo-Iya Alaro Bridge in line with its ongoing efforts to maintain infrastructure within the state.

The maintenance work aims to address issues with the bridge’s expansion joints and asphalt pavement, which have necessitated a temporary closure.

This announcement was made in a statement issued by the state government and shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. To aid commuters during this period, the government has provided a detailed travel directory.

Engr. Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser at the Office of Infrastructure, stated, “The maintenance of this bridge is crucial for safeguarding the lives and property of Lagosians. We recognize the inconvenience this may cause and are committed to minimizing disruptions.”

Daramola, accompanied by State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, emphasized the importance of the repairs. Omotoso added, “The Odo-Iya Alaro Bridge is a vital route connecting Ikorodu, Surulere, and the Third Mainland Bridge. We urge residents to cooperate and use the alternative routes provided.”

Alternative routes

For the first phase of repairs, motorists are advised to follow these alternative routes:

Motorists travelling from Maryland/Yaba to Ojota will be diverted into a counter-flow lane inbound Maryland. Those heading from Ojota to Yaba will continue on the same lane.

Motorists from Berger, Magodo, and Tollgate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway should use the Alapere/Ogudu axis towards Gbagada/Anthony Oke Bridge, then access Ikorodu Road

Those coming from Ikeja, Oregun, and Kudirat Abiola Way are advised to use the Opebi Link Bridge to connect Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way towards Sheraton and Maryland to reach Ikorodu Road.

Motorists from Jibowu should use the Ikorodu Road Service Lane by Mobil Fuel Station/Bertola Engineering to reach the Gbagada/Ogudu axis.

For trips to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger, and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, they should take Maryland to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, linking Sheraton/Opebi to Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Way, and continue via Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

Alternatively, after using the Opebi Link Bridge, motorists can travel through Kudirat Abiola Way to Ikosi Road, connecting to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue/7up, then Nurudeen Olowopopo Road for their destinations.

What you should know

Lagos State Government had previously announced a traffic diversion at the Akiogun/Market Road Junction towards Admiralty Circle from Monday, July 15th to Thursday, July 25th, 2024. This diversion was necessary due to construction work on Oniru Road.

Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes during this period: Motorists travelling from Lekki First Junction along the Lekki/Epe Expressway to Akiogun/Market Road should take Maruwa Junction. From there, they should proceed to Remi Olowude Street and then connect to T.F Kuboye Street, which will lead them to Akiogun/Market Street. Conversely, motorists travelling from Akiogun/Market Road to the Lekki-Epe Expressway should use T.F Kuboye Street and then link up with Remi Olowude Street near Pinnacle Station to connect to the Lekki/Epe Corridor.