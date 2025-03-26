The Federal Government has officially endorsed the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC), a groundbreaking initiative designed to position Nigeria as a leading global financial hub.

This move highlights the government’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, investment mobilization, and financial sector reform, according to a statement signed by Director, Information and Public Relations Mohammed Manga.

During a high-level engagement in Abuja with EnterpriseNGR, Citi UK, and senior Lagos State government officials, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, emphasized the importance of this strategic collaboration.

Edun highlighted the successful issuance of a US dollar domestic bond, describing it as a testament to Nigeria’s renewed investor confidence and financial reform momentum.

He drew comparisons to London’s transformative “Big Bang” reforms, emphasizing Lagos’ potential to become a globally competitive financial center.

Synergy among stakeholders

In his remarks, EnterpriseNGR Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede stressed the need for synergy between federal and state governments, as well as private sector leadership, to attract international capital.

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, outlined the state’s readiness, referencing initiatives like the Lagos State Development Plan, the creation of the Lagos IFC Council, and an executive order to fast-track the project.

Anna Rogers, Director of International Development at Citi UK, praised the coordinated efforts of Nigerian authorities. She emphasized the importance of investor-friendly policies and regulatory clarity in enhancing global competitiveness.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking earlier in March, described the Lagos International Financial Centre as a strategic initiative to solidify Lagos’ status as Africa’s leading financial hub.

“As Nigeria’s largest economic and financial center, Lagos plays a critical role in driving the nation’s capital markets. Our licensed exchanges are central to facilitating investment flows, enhancing market liquidity, and promoting financial literacy,” he stated.

What you should know

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the initiative will unlock new opportunities for public-private partnerships in technology and capital market development.

The LIFC, set to be established at Eko Atlantic in Victoria Island, aims to foster capital market growth, attract global investments, and drive financial sector innovation.

With strong political will, robust private sector collaboration, and international partnerships, Nigeria is advancing its vision of Lagos as a world-class financial hub bolstering the economy, deepening capital markets, and strengthening the country’s position in global finance.

Lagos State has been implementing strategic initiatives to enhance its digital economy.

The state outlined plans to increase the tech ecosystem’s contribution to its GDP from 3% to 10%, including the creation of a fund-of-funds to co-invest with venture capitals in Lagos-based tech startups.