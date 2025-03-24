The 10th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria will open on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, featuring Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the keynote speaker.

His presence emphasises the State’s commitment to industrialisation, trade expansion, food security, and sustainable packaging solutions.

The highly anticipated international conference and trade exhibition will take place from March 25 to 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

It aims to bring together over 110 exhibitors from 13 countries and provide a platform for global and local industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge innovations in agriculture, food processing, plastics, printing, and packaging technology.

Lagos, recognised as Africa’s fastest-growing megacity and fifth-largest economy, is a strategic hub for industrial growth and trade development. The agro-allied systems and manufacturing sectors form key pillars of its economic agenda. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration continues to promote initiatives that drive investment, innovation, and job creation in these vital sectors.

With Nigeria’s investment in food processing and packaging technology reaching €304 million in 2023—trailing only South Africa—and €134 million in plastics technology, the trade fair will act as a catalyst for industrial advancement, equipping stakeholders with the tools to scale operations and integrate sustainable solutions.

Through strategic partnerships, business-friendly policies, and infrastructural development, Lagos State is positioning itself as the preferred destination for investors in agriculture, manufacturing, and sustainable packaging. The State Government is committed to creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive. From supporting local food production to enhancing logistics and infrastructure, the State remains a favoured destination for global and local investors.

Paul Maerz, Managing Director of Fairtrade Messe, emphasised the significance of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s participation: “Lagos remains the heartbeat of commerce in Africa. We are proud to host the milestone 10th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria, providing a platform that unites global investors, manufacturers, and industry leaders to explore opportunities within Nigeria’s agro-allied, food processing and packaging sectors.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s presence highlights Lagos State’s commitment to continually fostering a business-friendly environment. Lagos continues to attract foreign investment as Nigeria’s economic engine, and Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria remains a crucial platform for advancing industrial innovation and trade partnerships in West Africa.”

Over the three-day event, global and local exhibitors will showcase advanced food processing technologies, packaging solutions, printing innovations, and intelligent manufacturing systems. The exhibition and conference will also feature high-level discussions on market trends, industry challenges, and investment opportunities, positioning Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s industrial transformation. With a projected 58% growth in Nigeria’s food production industry by 2025, the exhibition presents an unparalleled opportunity for stakeholders to leverage global expertise and drive industry expansion.

About Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria 2025

Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria is the premier international trade fair for Nigeria’s food, agro-allied, beverage, plastics, printing, and packaging industries. The event features exhibitions, conferences, and networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore trends, technologies, and solutions shaping these sectors’ future.

