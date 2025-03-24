LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the appointments of Mr. Timothy Gbadeyan and Dr. Gbadebo Ayinde as Executive Directors, effective March 21, 2025.

This information was shared in a disclosure on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for the public and the company’s shareholders, signed by MD/CEO Dr. Olumide Adedeji.

The same announcement included the appointments of Hon. Olusola Ogungbile, Mr. Adeola Olajide, and Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi as Non-Executive Directors.

Additionally, Mrs. Adedoyin Amosun, Dr. Kamaldeen Adekilekun, and Mr. Michael Omolaja were announced as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective March 21, 2025.

In a separate disclosure, the Bank confirmed that the Court Order preventing it from holding an Annual General Meeting has been vacated.

Commenting on the new date for the Annual General Meeting, the bank stated, “A new date for the Annual General Meeting will be communicated once approved by the Board of Directors.”

About the Executive Directors

Mr. Timothy Gbadeyan

Mr. Timothy Gbadeyan holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Ilorin and attended the Nigerian Law School.

He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from UCAM University in Spain and a Postgraduate Diploma in General Administration from Cambridge International Qualifications in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, he is a Certified Project Management Professional and an Associate Member of the Chartered Management Institute in the UK.

Before his appointment, he served as the Company Secretary/Group Head of Legal and Corporate Strategy and will now serve as the Executive Director in charge of Mortgage Services.

Dr. Gbadebo Ayinde

Dr. Gbadebo Ayinde holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Town Planning from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, a master’s degree from Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, and a PhD from the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

He also possesses a Certificate in Project Management.

Between 2003 and 2007, Dr. Ayinde served as a Member of the House of Representatives, where he was the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Works.

He will now serve as the Executive Director in charge of the Public Sector Group of the Bank.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank PLC provides residential and commercial mortgage financing services across Nigeria.

Its loan offerings include national housing fund loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, government employee loans, estate development loans, and MSME retail loans.

Originally named Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, the company rebranded to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank PLC in October 2020. Established in 1993, it is headquartered in Osogbo, Nigeria.

Shares of the company are currently riding a long-term bullish momentum with a year-to-date performance of 9.82% in the Nigerian stock market.