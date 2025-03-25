The Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a visit to the Starium Detergents facility in Alaro City, Epe, Lagos State, in company of his Commissioners for Commerce, Cooperatives and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebe; Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide; Special Adviser, E-GIS & Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; and Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

Also accompanying the Governor was the Chairman of Alaro City, Ayodeji Gbeleyi, who is also the DG of the Bureau of Public enterprises (BPE), and Chairman of Rendeavour (developers of Alaro City), as well as the Managing Director of Alaro city, Yomi Adeola.

Receiving the Executive Governor at the facility was Kabiru Rabiu, Chief Executive of Starium Holdings, owners of Starium Detergent and makers of Rafa Detergents. Kabiru Rabiu is also a Group Executive Director of BUA Group, led the Governor on a tour of the facility which is the second largest detergent plant in Nigeria. The state-of-the-art production plant, which features the biggest spray tower in the country with 40m height and 7p.5m width, was supplied by an Italian manufacturer known for quality and efficiency.

During the tour, Rabiu explained that Starium commenced production in 2024 and the company has completed plans to kick-off the construction of the second production line within the facility. In his words: “The recent exit of some multinationals in the detergent industry created a vacuum in the availability of quality detergents, which the local manufacturers have begun to step in to fill”. He stated that Starium will soon commence exportation of some of its products to the West African markets.

He thanked the Governor for creating an enabling environment for businesses and manufacturers in the State whilst commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his vision and foresight in establishing the Lekki economic city.

On his part, the Governor of Lagos commended Starium for citing the facility in Lagos and creating employment for numerous people of the State. The Governor expressed his delight at the local manufacturers who are filling the gaps left by some exited multinationals. “BUA Group’s decision to establish a new detergent production facility in Lagos underscores its commitment to deepening investment in the detergent consumer market. This proposed expansion will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to meet local demand.’’ he said.

Starium detergents are available in 5 pack sizes of 22g, 45g, 85g, 150g and 900g sachets and bags. Starium Nigeria Limited was established in 2003 and operates in the manufacturing, housing and infrastructure spaces in Nigeria.