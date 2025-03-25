The Ogun State Government has announced a strategic partnership with Ambar Energia, a leading Brazilian energy company, to establish power plants aimed at enhancing industrial growth and food security in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, while receiving a delegation from Ambar Energia, led by its President, Marcelo Zanatta.

Abiodun emphasized that the collaboration aligns with his administration’s commitment to providing reliable electricity to support the state’s over 6,000 industries and improve residents’ livelihoods.

“The energy needs of our state are enormous. The current allocation is grossly inadequate. With this partnership, we aim to bridge that gap and unlock the full industrial potential of the state,” he stated.

Ogun’s electricity consumption

According to the governor, Ogun and Lagos account for about 40% of Nigeria’s 6,000-megawatt electricity consumption, with demand projected to rise to 45% by 2030.

He noted that the state’s key industrial hubs — such as Ijebu-Ode, Atan-Agbara, Remo, Imeko-Afon, Abeokuta, and Aworo — require reliable and localized power solutions to sustain their rapid growth.

Abiodun highlighted that the state’s industrial expansion aligns with a recent constitutional amendment allowing states to generate and distribute their own electricity, reducing dependence on the national grid.

He emphasized the role of electricity in unlocking the full potential of the large deposit of natural resources in the state, including gold, lithium, bitumen, silica, and limestone.

He added that improved power generation will sustain Ogun State’s dominance in cement, cassava, poultry, and egg production.

“We are expanding our current power infrastructure,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence in Ambar Energia’s technical capacity and commitment to working with the state to implement sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking earlier, Ambar Energia’s President, Marcelo Zanatta, affirmed the company’s readiness to invest in Ogun’s power sector.

He noted that his team had already inspected key infrastructure sites, including the Gateway International Airport, Olorunsogo Power Plant, and the Onijanganjangan Power Plant, in preparation for the project.

